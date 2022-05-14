Italian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Casper Ruud

Date: 14 May 2022.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Match Timing: Not before 7:30 p.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. GMT, 11:00 p.m. IST

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview

Novak Djokovic will look to make his 12th final in Rome

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic takes on fifth seed Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday. The Serb won a tough quarterfinal encounter against Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6(1) to record his ninth consecutive semifinal appearance in Rome.

Djokovic's first tournament in 2022 was the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jiri Vesely. After a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo, the 34-year-old reached the final of the Serbia Open but lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

He then reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open before losing a thrilling three-set contest to Carlos Alcaraz that lasted 3 hours and 38 minutes.

The Serb is the top seed at the Italian Open and started off by beating Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2. He followed this up by defeating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, Djokovic was up against Felix Auger-Aliassime and beat him in two tightly-contested sets.

Ruud has won 20 out of 28 matches in 2022 with one title to his name. The Norwegian won the Argentina Open by beating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

After exiting the Indian Wells Masters in the third round, Ruud reached his first Masters 1000 final in Miami with wins over Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. However, he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the title clash.

Ruud reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. The Norwegian then made it to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open and had three match points against Pablo Carreno Busta. However, the Spaniard saved them and beat him 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-3.

Ruud also reached the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich before losing to Botic van de Zandschulp. After suffering a disappointing second-round defeat in Madrid, the 23-year-old competed in the Italian Open as the fifth seed.

He started by beating Van de Zandschulp despite being a set down. Ruud then beat Jenson Brooksby to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. He beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6(7), 7-5 to reach his second Masters 1000 semifinal of 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between Djokovic and Ruud, with the Serb having won their previous two matches. The first of these took place in the semifinals of the 2020 Italian Open, with Djokovic winning 7-5, 6-3.

He beat the Norwegian 7-6(4), 6-2 when they locked horns in the ATP Finals in Turin last year.

The winner of the match takes on Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -525 -4.5 (-130) Over 20.5 (-125) Casper Ruud +350 +4.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-110)

All Odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the favorite to win given his good run of form in Rome. However, Ruud should not be written given his quality on clay. The Norwegian has won 39 out of 48 matches on the surface since 2021. While the 23-year-old's did not fare well in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, he still has a record of 11-4 and a title on clay this season and looks in fine form at present.

Djokovic looks to be in much better form after getting a taste of regular tennis action in the claycourt season. The Serb's solid forehand, backhand and court coverage will be very useful for him in the match. Ruud's forehand is his key weapon and he will try to use it to dictate play from the baseline.

The Norwegian's defensive skills will also be tested by Djokovic's ability to mix it up and play aggressively.

The match promises to be an exciting affair and while Djokovic looks in good nick at the moment, there is a chance Ruud might just outmanouvre him to the final in Rome.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

