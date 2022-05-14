Italian Open 2022 Men's Singles Semifinals: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, picks and predictions

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will feature in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday. The Serb sealed his place in the final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old takes on fifth seed Casper Ruud in the semifinals. Like Djokovic, the Norwegian also beat a Canadian in the quarterfinals in Denis Shapovalov.

On the other side of the draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will lock horns in the semifinals of a third straight Masters 1000 tournament.

Let's take a look at the odds and predictions for the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic (-550) vs Casper Ruud (+350) Prediction

Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face fifth seed Casper Ruud in his second straight Masters 1000 semifinal of the season. The 34-year-old is yet to drop a set in the competition, having beaten Aslan Karatsev, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Ruud started the tournament with a three-set win over Botic van de Zandschulp before beating Jenson Brooksby and Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Djokovic looks to be in good form after playing a limited amount of tennis at the start of 2022. Ruud's performances dipped a little after his run to the final in Miami, but he has fared very well in Rome so far.

The two players will lock horns for the third time with Djokovic leading 2-0 head-to-head. However, Ruud might manage to get his first win over the Serb and reach the final of the Italian Open.

TENNIS @Tennis

230th Top 10 win of career

Keeps No. 1



Novak Djokovic is into the 73rd Masters 1000 semifinal of his career—and 13th in Rome—after a 7-5, 7-6 (1) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.



He'll face Casper Ruud on Saturday for his 1,000th career win. 999th win of career230th Top 10 win of careerKeeps No. 1Novak Djokovic is into the 73rd Masters 1000 semifinal of his career—and 13th in Rome—after a 7-5, 7-6 (1) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.He'll face Casper Ruud on Saturday for his 1,000th career win. 999th win of career ✔️230th Top 10 win of career ✔️Keeps No. 1 ✔️🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic is into the 73rd Masters 1000 semifinal of his career—and 13th in Rome—after a 7-5, 7-6 (1) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.He'll face Casper Ruud on Saturday for his 1,000th career win.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets (+800) via Oddschecker.

Alexander Zverev (+130) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (-160) Prediction

Like the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, the Italian Open will also witness a semifinal clash between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. They split the previous two semifinals and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

Zverev has performed very well in Rome so far and is yet to drop a set. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, had to survive scares against Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov, saving match points against the Bulgarian.

This will be the the 12th meeting between the two players with Tsitsipas currently leading 7-4 head-to-head. The match promises to be a thriller and the Greek might just edge out Zverev to reach his second Masters 1000 final of 2022.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets (+150) via Oddschecker.

