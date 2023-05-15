Italian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann Preview

Rublev is looking to reach the last eight in Rome.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev will continue his Italian Open campaign with a fourth-round matchup against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

In front of a packed crowd at the Pietrangeli, World No. 6 Rublev had to dig deep against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The reigning Monte-Carlo champion saved three set points, winning the last five points of the tie-break, to draw first blood against the Spaniard.

It was not all smooth sailing in the second either, as the 25-year-old had to save two break points before closing out his 25th win of the season in 12 minutes shy of two hours. He's now 5-3 at the Foro Italico, having lost in the opening round last year, as his impressive form on European claycourt this season continues.

Rublev will now look to match his best result in Rome - a run to the quarter-finals in 2021 - against the 101st-ranked Hanfmann. The German beat Marco Cecchinato in three sets to improve to 11-6 on the season and make it three wins out of three on his debut at the Foro Italico.

The 31-year-old is coming off a third-round loss at Madrid after emerging from the qualifying round. Earlier this season, Hanfmann reached the semi-finals in Houston and the quarter-finals in Santiago.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Rublev won his lone meeting with Hanfmann in the Australian Open first round two years ago without dropping a set. The pair will meet for the first time on clay.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Yannick Hanfmann

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Hanfmann is in the fourth round in Rome.

Both Rublev and Hanfmann look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on clay. Rublev is 60-31 on the surface, winning four titles, while Hanfmann is 37-26.

The German is playing some of the best tennis of his career but could fall short against the in-form Rublev, who's 12-2 on European clay in 2023.

Pick Rublev in straight sets

