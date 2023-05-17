Italian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann

Date: Thursday, May 18

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Medvedev is into the last eight.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in an unexpected quarterfinal matchup at the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 3 Medvedev made short work of 2017 champion Alexander Zverev in the fourth round on Tuesday, beating the German in straight sets to improve to 3-3 at the tournament after losing his first three matches at the Foro Italico.

In a rousing last-16 clash at the Foro Italico, Medvedev came bursting out the blocks, taking the opener for the loss of just two games. The match appeared to be in the bag for the former World No. 1 when he arrived at 4-3 40-0 on serve in the second, only for Zverev to break back and force a tiebreak.

Medvedev, though, regained control of proceedings, closing out victory in four minutes shy of two hours to improve to 9-6 against Zverev and bring up a tour-leading 36th win of the season. The Russian converted three of his nine break points to deny Zverev a double, as he had beaten J.J. Wolf earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the 101st-ranked Hanfmann is having a dream run on his debut at the Foro Italico, emerging from qualifying to make it four wins out of four. He beat sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 in straight sets to improve to 12-6 on the season, having reached the Houston semifinals and Santiago quarterfinals earlier this year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

This is a first-time matchup, so their head-to-head reads 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Yannick Hanfmann

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Hanfmann improved to 4-0 in Rome.

Both Medvedev and Hanfmann look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both have similar gamestyles - strong serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency. Although clay isn't Medvedev's strongest suit - he hasn't won a title on the surface yet - the former World No. 1 is having a dream season, especially on hardcourts. That confidence has transferred to clay, where he has reached his second quarterfinal of the season.

Interestingly, Hanfmann (38-26) has won more matches on clay than Medvedev (25-25). The German will be brimming with confidence and eyeing another big scalp as he looks to reach his second semifinal of 2023. However, having played six matches - including two in qualifying this fortnight - he could be exhausted. So, expect Medvedev to take this one.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets

