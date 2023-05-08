Italian Open 2023: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential QF between Novak Djokovic & Holger Rune

The main draw for the men's singles tournament of the Italian Open has been released and we are in for two weeks of exciting action in Rome.

10-time champion Rafael Nadal will not compete as he is yet to fully recover from his hip injury. However, there are several top players who are competing in Rome, with Carlos Alcaraz arguably the favorite to win alongside Novak Djokovic, who won last year's tournament.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are all capable of challenging for the title as well.

On that note, let's take a look at how the main draw of the Italian Open could unfold.

First Quarter: Novak Djokovic will aim to defend his title at the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Seeded Players: (1) Novak Djokovic, (7) Holger Rune, (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (13) Cameron Norrie, (17) Alex de Minaur, (22) Sebastian Korda, (26) Grigor Dimitrov, (30) Miomir Kecmanovic.

Expected Quarterfinal: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune.

Dark Horse: Andy Murray.

Analysis: Novak Djokovic will be eager to defend his title in Rome and his potential opponents in the earlier rounds of the Italian Open include Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka. The Serb should be able to reach the fourth round of the tournament without much trouble.

Here, he is likely to face either 13th seed Cameron Norrie or 17th seed Alex de Minaur. Djokovic should get the better of either player to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

The other half of this draw has seventh seed Holger Rune, who is capable of challenging for the title. The Dane reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters and will be eager to do well in Rome.

Rune could face Andy Murray in the third round of the Italian Open. While the Scot recently won a Challenger title, Rune should be able to beat him and reach the fourth round. Here, his most-likely opponent would be either 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Sebastian Korda.

Both players are formidable competitors on their day, but considering Rune's recent run of form, he should be able to defeat either of the two and reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Novak Djokovic def. Holger Rune.

Second Quarter: Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner could lock horns in the quarterfinals

Casper Ruud in action at the Madrid Open

Seeded Players: (4) Casper Ruud (8) Jannik Sinner, (11) Karen Khachanov, (16) Tommy Paul, (23) Botic van de Zandschulp, (24) Francisco Cerundolo, (28) Ben Shelton, (29) Tallon Griekspoor.

Expected Quarterfinal: Casper Ruud vs Jannik Sinner.

Dark Horse: Cristian Garin.

Analysis: Fourth seed Casper Ruud has not been at his best so far this season. However, the Norwegian should not be written off, given his clay-court prowess. Ruud should be able to reach the third round of the Italian Open without much trouble and here, he would most likely face 28th seed Ben Shelton.

Ruud should be able to defeat Shelton and reach the fourth round. Here, Ruud would most likely face 16th seed Tommy Paul and while the American is no slouch, the Norwegian should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

The other side of this quarter has eighth seed Jannik Sinner and 11th seed Karen Khachanov, both of whom have done very well lately. The Italian did well to reach the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters while the Russian has been surprisingly good, having recently reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

While the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Sebastian Baez should not be written off, it will most likely come down to a match between Sinner and Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarterfinals. The Italian should just about be able to defeat the Russian and book his spot in the last eight.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Casper Ruud def. Jannik Sinner.

Third Quarter: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev make for exciting draw

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Madrid Open

Seeded Players: (3) Daniil Medvedev, (6) Andrey Rublev, (9) Taylor Fritz, (14) Hubert Hurkacz, (19) Alexander Zverev, (21) Roberto Bautista Agut, (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (31) Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Predicted Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev.

Dark Horse: Emil Ruusuvuori.

Analysis: Third seed Daniil Medvedev is in this quarter and will be eager to have a good run in Rome. The Russian will most likely start his campaign against Emil Ruusuvuori and should be able to get his first win at the Italian Open.

If Medvedev gets the better of the Finn, he should reach the fourth round of the tournament without much trouble. Here, the 27-year-old is likely to face either Alexander Zverev or Hubert Hurkacz.

While the Russian is not the best player on clay, there is still a fair chance of him defeating either of the two to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

The other side of the draw has Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz. Both players have looked in good form over the past month or so, and there is a good chance they could lock horns in the fourth round in Rome. However, Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina should not be written off.

Rublev defeated Fritz in the Monte-Carlo Masters and will most likely beat him again to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Andrey Rublev def. Daniil Medvedev.

Fourth Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas could lock horns in blockbuster QF

Carlos Alcaraz with the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award

Seeded Players: (2) Carlos Alcaraz, (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (12) Frances Tiafoe, (15) Borna Coric, (18) Lorenzo Musetti, (20) Dan Evans, (25) Yoshihito Nishioka, (32) Jiri Lehecka.

Expected Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dark Horse: Diego Schwartzman.

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz will arguably be the favorite to win the Italian Open, considering his dominant form. The Spaniard should be able to reach the fourth round of the tournament rather comfortably and here, he is likely to face either 20th seed Dan Evans or 15th seed Borna Coric, who he beat in the Madrid Open semifinals.

Alcaraz should be able to defeat either player and book his place in the quarterfinals.

The other half of this quarter has last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas who will aim to go one further in 2023. The Greek's potential opponents in the third round include 25th seed Yoshihito Nishioka and Lorenzo Sonego. He should be able to reach the fourth round of the tournament without much trouble, where his opponent could be either 12th seed Frances Tiafoe or 18th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Neither player will be easy to beat, but Tsitsipas should be able to get the win over either of the two and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz def. Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Semifinal Predictions

Novak Djokovic def. Casper Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz def. Andrey Rublev.

Final Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz def. Novak Djokovic.

