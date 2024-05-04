Italian Open 2024: 5 favorites to win the men's singles title ft. Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev

The clay swing continues as the ATP Tour heads to Rome for the Italian Open. The 81st edition of the tournament will be held from May 8-19, 2024.

Two of the sport's leading names have already pulled out of the tournament. A hip injury has caused Jannik Sinner to withdraw, while Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out due to a right forearm injury.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is still in the draw, but that could change anytime. He retired from his quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka at the Madrid Open after the first set. If he doesn't make a quick recovery, he could skip the tournament as well.

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of the Italian Open with 10 titles. He gave a good account of himself at the Madrid Open, where he reached the fourth round, but the Spaniard is still finding his footing on the tour.

Despite the chaos, there are a few clear-cut favorites to capture the title at the Italian Open based on their recent form. Here's a look at the leading title contenders for this year's edition:

#5 - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Fritz's clay swing started on a disappointing note, as he bowed out in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, he has improved since that early exit. He reached his maiden ATP final on clay at the BMW Open but came up short against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fritz rode the wave of momentum all the way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev. His 2-4 record at the Italian Open isn't too promising, but if the American continues to compete like this, a deep run isn't out of the question.

#4 - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Rublev arrived at the Madrid Open on a four-match losing skid, which included a couple of matches on clay. Not many expected him to make an impact given his form, but the Russian proved the naysayers wrong.

Rublev started off strong and won his first three matches in straight sets. He then snapped two-defending champion Alcaraz's reign at the venue with a three-set win in the quarterfinals.

Rublev knocked out Fritz in the semifinals to reach his fifth Masters 1000 final. He will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title on Sunday (May 5). His previous and only triumph at that level also came on clay, which was at last year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

While he hasn't made it past the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, Rublev could make it further this time if he maintains his current level.

#3 - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Barcelona Open

Tsitsipas won the Monte-Carlo Masters to begin his clay swing on a positive note. It marked his third title in four years at the venue. He continued his winning ways to reach the final of the Barcelona Open but fell to Casper Ruud in straight sets.

The Greek was one of the favorites to go all the way in Madrid, but he was stunned by Thiago Monteiro in straight sets in the second round. He will be keen to get over that disappointment with a good showing at the Italian Open.

Tsitsipas has performed well in Rome over the years. He reached the summit clash in 2022, losing to Novak Djokovic, and has also reached two semifinals.

The Greek is quite a force on clay, so his poor performance in Madrid is certainly not an indication of things to come. One can expect Tsitsipas to redeem himself at the Italian Open.

#2 - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Ruud has been one of the season's most consistent performers. He has a tour-leading 31 wins, including 13 on clay. He made the last-four at the Estoril Open to begin his clay season.

The Russian finished runner-up to Tsitsipas at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The two faced off for the Barcelona Open title a week later, where Ruud came out on top to claim the biggest title of his career.

Ruud was eliminated by Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the Madrid Open, though. He's a three-time semifinalist at the Italian Open, and given his impressive results this year, he could lay his hands on the winner's trophy this year.

#1 - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the 2024 Italian Open.

Djokovic is the only player on this list who is yet to win a title this season. His best results this year have been semifinal appearances at the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

He hasn't competed since his loss to Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian Open has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past. He has hoisted the winner's trophy six times at the venue and has reached another six finals.

Djokovic has never lost before the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, amassing an impressive 67-11 record. Given the Serb's history in Rome and track record as a proven champion, it's likely that he could end his title drought here.

