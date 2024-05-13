Italian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Elina Svitolina

Date: May 13, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Italian Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open on Monday.

Sabalenka rallied from a set down to beat Katie Volynets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She was up against Dayana Yastremska in the third round, whom she had lost to in all three of her previous matches.

Both came out the gate swinging, but it was Yastremska who couldn't sustain the intensity. Sabalenka capitalized on her chances, breaking in the seventh game to capture the first set.

The third game of the second set was pivotal, as Sabalenka broke Yastremska's serve with her seventh break point of the game. That opened the floodgates, as the second seed bagged three more games to build a 5-1 lead before wrapping up a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Svitolina, meanwhile, handed Errani a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown to book her spot in the third round, where she was up against 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya. The Ukrainian was off to a strong start, as a 3-0 lead laid the groundwork for her to clinch the first set.

Svitolina's lead in the second set was cut down by Kalinskaya as she got back on serve to make it 2-2. However, Svitolina bagged four of the next five games to secure a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Svitolina 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Belarusian won their previous encounter at the 2023 French Open in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-110) Elina Svitolina

+190 -1.5 (+375) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina at the 2024 Italian Open.

The tournament has been a return to form for Svitolina, as she has won both her matches decisively. She's a two-time champion in Romem winning back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. Her 2018 triumph is also the last time she captured a WTA 1000 title.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, started the tournament on a precarious note, as she was on the verge of an early exit against Volynets. She stepped up to sneak past the American and played a better match against Yastremska.

Sabalenka didn't drop serve in the previous round and also defended her second serve quite well. Svitolina is a formidable player on clay, winning six titles.

While Sabalenka primarily relies on her powerful shotmaking, she's not afraid to mix things up. Svitolina's a tough player to beat on clay, but the Belarusian has done it once, and given her current form, could do so again.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets