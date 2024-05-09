Italian Open 2024: Marta Kostyuk vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Marta Kostyuk vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/3

Marta Kostyuk vs Naomi Osaka preview

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Nineteenth seed Marta Kostyuk will take on former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open on Thursday (May 9).

Kostyuk's star has been on the rise this year. During the hardcourt swing, she reached her maiden Major quarterfinal at the Australian Open. She also made the semifinals at Indian Wells and finished as the runner-up at the San Diego Open.

Kostyuk's clay season started off with a bang. She knocked out three top-10 players, including Coco Gauff, to reach the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Kostyuk faced another top-10 player, Elena Rybakina, in the summit clash but lost to her in straight sets. She made a swift exit from the Madrid Open as Mayar Sherif sent her home in the second round. As a seeded player at the Italian Open, she has received a bye into the second round.

Osaka, meanwhile, drew Clara Burel in the first round of the Italian Open. An early break saw the Japanese pull ahead but she stumbled while trying to close out the set at 5-3. Nevertheless, she played a fantastic tie-break to claim the set.

The second set was completely one-sided as Osaka reeled six games in a row to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-1. It marked her second win of the clay season.

Marta Kostyuk vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Osaka leads Kostyuk 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2020 US Open in three sets.

Marta Kostyuk vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk

-130

+1.5 (-300)

Over 21.5 (-130)

Naomi Osaka +100

-1.5 (+210)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marta Kostyuk vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Italian Open.

Osaka's win over Burel was her fourth career victory at the Italian Open. She hit 27 winners compared to 36 unforced errors during the match. She also won 82% of her first-serve points.

Kostyuk played at a high level in Stuttgart but couldn't sustain the momentum as she crashed out early in Madrid. Her record in Rome isn't something to boast about either as she has won a solitary main-draw match from her previous three appearances.

Nevertheless, Kostyuk's results have been far more impressive than Osaka's this year. The latter's comeback is chugging along quite well but clay isn't her forte. Despite her accomplishments, the Japanese will enter this contest as the underdog.

If Kostyuk plays like she did in Stuttgart, then this match will be a walk in the park for her. However, she can't afford to underestimate a player of Osaka's caliber. If the Ukrainian's level dips even in the slightest, then expect her opponent to make the most of it, and maybe even score a huge win.

Pick: Marta Kostyuk to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback