Italian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (29) Alejandro Tabilo

Date: May 12, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: £7,877,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Italian Open.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open on Sunday, May 12.

Following a first-round bye, Djokovic commenced his quest for a seventh title in Rome against Corentin Moutet in the second round. The Serb took some time to get going as he fell behind 3-1 in the first set. However, he turned things around in an instant as he bagged the next five games to take the set.

There was no stopping him in the second set either as Moutet played second fiddle to Djokovic. The top seed played a nearly flawless set and conceded one game in it to register a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Tabilo received a bye into the second round as well, where he took on Yannick Hanfmann. A lone break of serve in the first set proved to be more than enough for the Chilean to capture it.

Tabilo had the upper hand in the second set but relinquished his lead, and saved a couple of set points later on. The tie-break was a tense affair but he was able to keep Hanfmann at bay to score a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Moneyline Novak Djokovic

-1200

Alejandro Tabilo

+650



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Alejandro Tabilo at the 2024 Miami Open.

Djokovic overcame a sloppy start and once he cleaned up his act, he won 11 of the final 12 games. He couldn't bask in the glory of his triumph for too long as he suffered a mishap after the match.

Djokovic was exiting the court and while signing autographs for some fans, a metal water bottle struck him in the head. He fell to the ground in pain and was immediately taken for a medical check-up.

The incident was deemed as an accident as camera footage revealed that the bottle fell from a fan's backpack while trying to get a good look at Djokovic. Even though he suffered some bleeding, the update also stated that it was not a cause for concern.

Tabilo is in the midst of a career-best season, having claimed his maiden ATP title in January. Even though he's quite at home on clay, getting the better of a player of Djokovic's caliber could prove to be an uphill task for him.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

