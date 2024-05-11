Italian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (29) Alejandro Tabilo
Date: May 12, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2024
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize money: £7,877,020
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open on Sunday, May 12.
Following a first-round bye, Djokovic commenced his quest for a seventh title in Rome against Corentin Moutet in the second round. The Serb took some time to get going as he fell behind 3-1 in the first set. However, he turned things around in an instant as he bagged the next five games to take the set.
There was no stopping him in the second set either as Moutet played second fiddle to Djokovic. The top seed played a nearly flawless set and conceded one game in it to register a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Tabilo received a bye into the second round as well, where he took on Yannick Hanfmann. A lone break of serve in the first set proved to be more than enough for the Chilean to capture it.
Tabilo had the upper hand in the second set but relinquished his lead, and saved a couple of set points later on. The tie-break was a tense affair but he was able to keep Hanfmann at bay to score a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction
Djokovic overcame a sloppy start and once he cleaned up his act, he won 11 of the final 12 games. He couldn't bask in the glory of his triumph for too long as he suffered a mishap after the match.
Djokovic was exiting the court and while signing autographs for some fans, a metal water bottle struck him in the head. He fell to the ground in pain and was immediately taken for a medical check-up.
The incident was deemed as an accident as camera footage revealed that the bottle fell from a fan's backpack while trying to get a good look at Djokovic. Even though he suffered some bleeding, the update also stated that it was not a cause for concern.
Tabilo is in the midst of a career-best season, having claimed his maiden ATP title in January. Even though he's quite at home on clay, getting the better of a player of Djokovic's caliber could prove to be an uphill task for him.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
