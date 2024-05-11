Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by a falling water bottle at the 2024 Italian Open, an incident that has been deemed an accident. The Serb sustained a head injury due to the unfortunate mishap, and he was promptly rushed to a medical center for examination.

Djokovic made a winning start to his campaign at the Masters 1000 event in Rome, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Corentin Moutet to advance to the third round.

As the 24-time Grand Slam champion graciously indulged fans' requests for autographs after his win, he was struck on the head by a falling water bottle. This caused him to crumple to the ground while clutching his head, which had started bleeding.

Initial concerns about the incident being a case of malicious intent by a spectator were dispelled, as footage from a different angle revealed that the water bottle had slipped out of a fan's backpack by accident while they leaned over to get closer to Djokovic.

The management of the Italian Open also confirmed that the Serb's injury was an accident. Additionally, they alleviated concerns about his condition, disclosing that his injury was not a cause for concern as he had returned to his hotel after receiving a medical checkup.

"Novak Djokovic on leaving the Central court at the end of his match was accidentally hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs to spectators. He underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern", the Management of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia announced," the Italian Open posted on X.

Novak Djokovic to take on Alejandro Tabilo in Italian Open 3R

The Serb at the 2024 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic will continue his Italian Open campaign against Alejandro Tabilo in the third round. Following a first-round bye, Tabilo claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Yannik Hanfmann to set up his first-ever encounter against the World No. 1.

The Serb is on the hunt for his seventh title at the Masters 1000 event in Rome and his first title of the 2024 season. He has had an uncharacteristic start to the year, registering a semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, crashing out of the Indian Wells Masters in the third round, and losing to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

If the 24-time Grand Slam champion triumphs over Tabilo in the third round, he will battle it out against Francisco Cerundolo or Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

