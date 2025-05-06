Italian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Federica Urgesi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs (WC) Federica Urgesi
Date: May 7, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Bianca Andreescu vs Federica Urgesi preview
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will square off against home favorite Federica Urgesi in the first round of the Italian Open 2025.
Following an injury hiatus, Andreescu returned to the tour a few weeks ago just in time for the start of the clay season. The WTA 250 in Rouen was the first tournament of her comeback. She faced Suzan Lamens in her opener and went down to her in three sets.
Andreescu tallied the first win of her comeback at the Madrid Open. She beat McCartney Kessler in straight sets to set up a second-round showdown with 10th seed Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh proved to be too good for her and handed her a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.
Andreescu dropped down to the Challenger level after the loss and suffered a first-round exit from last week's event in Catalonia. However, she went on to win the doubles title there with Aldila Sutjiadi.
Urgesi continued to ply her trade on the ITF circuit this year. She started the season with a quarterfinal showing at the ITF tournament in Glasgow. She hasn't won a match since then and lost in the first round of her next three tournaments. Urgesi will now make her debut on the WTA Tour thanks to the wildcard she received to compete in Rome.
Bianca Andreescu vs Federica Urgesi head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Bianca Andreescu vs Federica Urgesi odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Bianca Andreescu vs Federica Urgesi prediction
Andreescu has embarked on yet another comeback. She had her first moment of success over the weekend when she won the doubles title at the Catalonia Challenger. She will now aim to translate that success over to the WTA Tour as well.
Andreescu made the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on her debut in 2022. She bowed out in the second round the following year. This will be her first appearance at the venue since 2023.
Urgesi, ranked No. 455, will now be making her debut at the tournament and the WTA level. However, she will need to punch way above her weight if she wants to make an impact in this match. Even though Andreescu is still in the early stages of her comeback, she's still skilled enough to handle a player ranked outside the top 400.
Pick: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.