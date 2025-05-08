Italian Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

  • home icon
By Shivom Krishnan
Modified May 08, 2025 04:19 GMT
Emma Navarro (L) &amp; Kamilla Rakhimova (R) (Source - GETTY)
Emma Navarro (L) & Kamilla Rakhimova (R) (Source - GETTY)

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs (LL) Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $6,831,315

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Navarro in action at the Madrid Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Navarro in action at the Madrid Open 2025 - Source: Getty

10th seed Emma Navarro will take on lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. While the former received a bye in the second round due to her seeding, the latter defeated Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2 to kick off her campaign.

Navarro has had quite a topsy-turvy 2025 season so far. She had two poor outings in Brisbane and Adelaide, but bounced back in style with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. She then again suffered two disappointing runs at the WTA 1000 in Dubai and Qatar, but yet again made a resounding comeback by winning the Merida Open. The American's form dipped again with a poor Sunshine Double run.

The 23-year-old made it to the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open to begin her clay swing, but suffered quick exits at the Stuttgart Open to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko and the Madrid Open to Donna Vekic.

Meanwhile, Rakhimova is still trying to find her footing on the big stage. She kicked off her season with an opening round exit at the Brisbane International, following which she was eliminated in the qualifiers of the Adelaide International. After an opening round exit at the Australian Open, she suffered a huge setback, failing to qualify for the main draw of any event during the Middle East swing.

The Russian faced three consecutive opening-round defeats at the ATX Open, BNP Paribas Open, and the Miami Open. She kicked off her clay swing at the WTA 125K in Antalya, where she reached the second round. After failing to qualify for the Madrid Open, she headed to the WTA 125K in Lleida, where she had another second-round finish.

Emma Navarro vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

This will be the maiden meeting between the two women, meaning their rivalry currently stands at 0-0.

Emma Navarro vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Emma Navarro-800
Kamilla Rakhimova+500
(Odds will be updated when available)

Emma Navarro vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

Kamilla Rakhimova at the 2025 Miami Open - Source: Getty
Kamilla Rakhimova at the 2025 Miami Open - Source: Getty

There is no doubt that Rakhimova is showing promise and is only improving with time. However, she is still a diamond in the rough and will need some time refining her skills before she can take the fight to a player of Navarro's caliber.

Interestingly, Navarro is proving to be one of the most resilient players on the tour. Even if she isn't playing her best tennis, the American still possesses the rare ability to clinch big wins. She shouldn't have a problem against an inexperienced Rakkhimova, who is still finding her footing on clay.

Pick: Emma Navarro in straight sets

Edited by Shivom Krishnan
