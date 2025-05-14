Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud

Date: May 16, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview

Jannik Sinner will face his biggest hurdle in the pursuit of a maiden Italian Open crown in the quarterfinal contest, where recent Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud awaits him.

Ad

Trending

Sinner, who is the top seed at this year's tournament, is playing in his first tournament since returning from a three-month doping suspension. With his last (and only other this year) tournament being the Australian Open, where he successfully defended his title, he is currently on a 10-match winning streak.

The Italian has played himself into solid form at home. He began with straightforward wins over Mariano Navone and Jesper De Jong before facing stiff resistance from Francisco Cerundolo. He, however, came through in two tight sets to book his spot in the last eight.

Ad

Ruud recently won the title in Madrid. (Source: Getty)

Ruud, much like Sinner, finds himself on a winning streak, one that extends back to his recent heroics in Madrid. The clay maverick has now put together nine straight wins at the surface to improve his season's win-loss to 24-6.

Ad

Here this week, Ruud has been tested by the likes of Alexander Bublik and Matteo Berrettini. His most comfortable win came in the last round, where he triumphed over Jaume Munar in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Sinner leads Ruud in their current head-to-head with a 3-0 margin. He won their most recent meeting, which came at last year's ATP finals in straight sets.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner TBD TBD TBD Casper Ruud TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud prediction

Sinner is playing in his first tournament in three months. (Source: Getty)

While Jannik Sinner has shown shockingly little rust upon his return to competitive tennis after a gap of three months, he is also yet to face an opponent of the quality of Casper Ruud.

Ad

The Norwegian, whose topspin-heavy forehand has been one of the most talked-about weapons on the red dirt, is in menacing form. Having suddenly found his mojo on serve in Madrid, he has been unstoppable. Ruud has been broken on only two occasions in Rome (both during his opener) and has not faced a break point in his last two matches. His forehand has also been just as efficient, firing winners at will.

Ad

Against Sinner, though, the Madrid champ will have to step up the aggression even further. The Italian is not someone who enjoys playing in slow conditions or long rallies. He will himself be looking to end points quickly by using his powerful groundstrokes.

That said, he has looked far more fallible in his three matches here this week. The serve, especially, has been hit-and-miss, with the first serve winning percentage hovering just around 60% against Ruud's impressive 80%.

Ad

Ruud has never been able to take a set off Sinner. Such a lopsided head-to-head indeed makes for a mental battle of their own, but there has never been a better time for him to play the top seed.

The Norwegian is completely at home on clay, and his opponent is still finding his bearings upon return after a gap. If Ruud can keep up the aggression and push Sinner onto the back foot consistently enough, he has a solid chance at scoring an upset.

Prediction: Ruud to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More