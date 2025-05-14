Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud
Date: May 16, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview
Jannik Sinner will face his biggest hurdle in the pursuit of a maiden Italian Open crown in the quarterfinal contest, where recent Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud awaits him.
Sinner, who is the top seed at this year's tournament, is playing in his first tournament since returning from a three-month doping suspension. With his last (and only other this year) tournament being the Australian Open, where he successfully defended his title, he is currently on a 10-match winning streak.
The Italian has played himself into solid form at home. He began with straightforward wins over Mariano Navone and Jesper De Jong before facing stiff resistance from Francisco Cerundolo. He, however, came through in two tight sets to book his spot in the last eight.
Ruud, much like Sinner, finds himself on a winning streak, one that extends back to his recent heroics in Madrid. The clay maverick has now put together nine straight wins at the surface to improve his season's win-loss to 24-6.
Here this week, Ruud has been tested by the likes of Alexander Bublik and Matteo Berrettini. His most comfortable win came in the last round, where he triumphed over Jaume Munar in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud head-to-head
Sinner leads Ruud in their current head-to-head with a 3-0 margin. He won their most recent meeting, which came at last year's ATP finals in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud prediction
While Jannik Sinner has shown shockingly little rust upon his return to competitive tennis after a gap of three months, he is also yet to face an opponent of the quality of Casper Ruud.
The Norwegian, whose topspin-heavy forehand has been one of the most talked-about weapons on the red dirt, is in menacing form. Having suddenly found his mojo on serve in Madrid, he has been unstoppable. Ruud has been broken on only two occasions in Rome (both during his opener) and has not faced a break point in his last two matches. His forehand has also been just as efficient, firing winners at will.
Against Sinner, though, the Madrid champ will have to step up the aggression even further. The Italian is not someone who enjoys playing in slow conditions or long rallies. He will himself be looking to end points quickly by using his powerful groundstrokes.
That said, he has looked far more fallible in his three matches here this week. The serve, especially, has been hit-and-miss, with the first serve winning percentage hovering just around 60% against Ruud's impressive 80%.
Ruud has never been able to take a set off Sinner. Such a lopsided head-to-head indeed makes for a mental battle of their own, but there has never been a better time for him to play the top seed.
The Norwegian is completely at home on clay, and his opponent is still finding his bearings upon return after a gap. If Ruud can keep up the aggression and push Sinner onto the back foot consistently enough, he has a solid chance at scoring an upset.
Prediction: Ruud to win in three sets.