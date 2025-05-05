Casper Ruud receives endearing messages from sisters Charlotte & Caroline after his 'well-deserved' Madrid Open triumph

Casper Ruud’s sisters, Caroline and Charlotte, sent him heartfelt congratulatory messages on Sunday after the Norwegian became the Madrid Open champion. This marked the biggest win of Ruud’s career, as it was his first-ever Masters 1000 title and also saw him climb into the top 10 of the ATP men’s singles rankings.

Ad

Ruud enjoyed a dream run at the Madrid Masters as he got the better of many higher-ranked players on his way to the final. He stunned Taylor Fritz, the third seed, in straight sets in the third round before cruising to a 6-3, 7-5 win over ninth seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Casper Ruud defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals before winning a hard-fought final against Jack Draper. He beat the Englishman 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the final, which was the first set he had dropped throughout the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ruud’s triumph in Madrid was celebrated by his sisters Caroline and Charlotte, who took to social media to share heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Caroline, who is an online coach and has a degree in Physical Activity and Nutrition, wrote on Instagram:

“My brother is the f***** best. Hard work pays off”

Screengrab of Caroline's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @_carolineruud

Charlotte, who is also a tennis player and currently plays for the University of South Florida’s women’s tennis team, shared a video of Casper Ruud’s win and captioned it:

Ad

“So well deserved”

Screengrab of Charlotte's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @charlotte.ruud

Ruud is the son of former Norwegian tennis player Christian Ruud. In fact, Christian was Norway’s highest-ranked player until Casper went past him in February 2020. Casper is currently on a career-high ranking of World No. 7 after his Madrid Open title.

Ad

Rafael Nadal congratulates Casper Ruud for his Madrid Open triumph

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal during an exhibition match in Ecuador in 2022. Source: Getty Images

Casper Ruud also received praise from tennis GOAT Rafael Nadal after the Norwegian’s win at the Madrid Open. Ruud has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor for the last seven years, and the Spaniard was among the first to congratulate Ruud for his maiden Masters 1000 trophy.

Ad

Reacting to Ruud’s win, Nadal posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“👏🏻 @CasperRuud98 👏🏻Congratulations! So happy for you and your team! Well deserved! 😃💪🏼.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nadal and his sister Maribel also congratulated Ruud by posting stories on Instagram.

Ruud has played against Nadal twice, both in 2022. He took on the Spanish legend in the round robin stage of the Nitto ATP Finals and later, in the final of the 2022 French Open, with Nadal winning on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More