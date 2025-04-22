  • home icon
  Casper Ruud's sisters Charlotte & Caroline send special messages to each other to celebrate memorable occasion

Casper Ruud’s sisters Charlotte & Caroline send special messages to each other to celebrate memorable occasion

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Apr 22, 2025 11:58 GMT
Casper Ruud and his sisters Caroline and Charlotte | Getty, Instagram (inset)
Casper Ruud and his sisters Caroline and Charlotte | Getty, Instagram (inset)

Casper Ruud's sisters, Charlotte and Caroline, shared a sweet exchange on a special day. As Charlotte celebrated her 19th birthday, Caroline sent a heartfelt message, which was met with a loving response from her younger sister.

Charlotte, who is also a tennis player celebrated her 19th birthday on Monday, April 21. Caroline, the elder sister, shared an image of Charlotte on Instagram to celebrate the occasion and wrote:

"The world's finest, best, most beautiful sister has a birthday today"... "my best friend" (translated from Norwegian)
Screenshot of Casper Ruud's sister Caroline Ruud's Story | Instagram @_carolineruud
Screenshot of Casper Ruud's sister Caroline Ruud's Story | Instagram @_carolineruud

In response, Charlotte also shared her admiration for her elder sister and wrote:

"World's best" (translated from Norwegian)
Screenshot of Charlotte Ruud's Story | Instagram @charlotte.ruud
Screenshot of Charlotte Ruud's Story | Instagram @charlotte.ruud

According to Caroline's Instagram bio, she is an 'online coach' who has studied B.Sc in Physical Activity & Nutrition. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Charlotte is a member of the University of South Florida's women's tennis team.

Casper Ruud wished his sister Charlotte after winning the Barcelona Open 2024 title

Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Source: Getty

After defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3, Casper Ruud won the Barcelona Open title last year. In his winning speech, Ruud wished his sister Charlotte a happy 18th birthday.

"I'm not sure it's the right thing to do, but actually, it's my sister's birthday today, so I just wanna wish her a birthday back in Norway. She's 18, so it's a big day. Happy birthday Charlotte and I'll see you in a few days, so thank you," Casper Ruud said.
Charlotte later shared Casper's achievement on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"Coolest birthday present"

Caroline also shared Casper's achievement on her Instagram Story and added:

"My clever brother, congratulations" (translated from Norwegian)

This year, however, Casper fell short in the Barcelona Open. The second seed and defending champion got the better of Daniel Galan in his campaign opener 6-4, 6-3 before getting the better of Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 7-5. In the quarterfinals, sixth seed Holger Rune was too strong for Ruud as the Dane won 6-4, 6-2.

Rune went on to defeat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals and top seed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(6), 6-2 in the final to win the ATP 500 title.

Up next for Ruud is the Masters 1000 in Madrid. As the 14th seed, the Norwegian will receive a bye in the first round and face the winner of Roman Safiullin vs. Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

