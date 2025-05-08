Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone preview
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will begin his highly anticipated comeback against Mariano Navone in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Sinner wrapped up an incredible 2024 season with a 73-6 record. He won a total of eight titles, including both hardcourt Majors. He capped off the season by winning the Shanghai Masters, the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals in succession. However, there was a minor blip during his otherwise impressive year.
Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March, a fact that came to light in August. While he was docked prize money and ranking points for his violation, the matter was far from finished. He started 2025 by successfully defending his Australian Open title, extending his unbeaten run to 21 matches.
Following his triumph in Melbourne, Sinner received a three-month suspension for his doping offence from a year ago. He will now compete for the first time since his Australian Open win in January. He received a first-round bye as one of the seeded players at the Italian Open.
Navone was up against Federico Cina in the first round here. A lone break of serve in his favor proved to be more than enough for the Argentine to claim the first set. While he let go of his 2-0 lead in the second set, he got back on track in no time. He nabbed four of the last five games of the match to score a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone prediction
Navone played a decent match to get his campaign up and running in Rome. He won 68 percent of his first serve points and struck 15 winners against 22 unforced errors. This was his first career victory at the Italian Open as well.
Sinner will be keen to pick up from where he left off prior to his ban. Clay was the only surface left for him to conquer last year after winning titles on grass and hardcourts.
Navone has performed well on clay in the past but he also has a terrible record against quality opposition. He has a 2-9 career record against top 20 players. He hasn't been at his best this season either.
Navone started the season ranked in the top 50 and is now fighting to stay within the top 100. Sinner could be off to a slow start given his prolonged absence but he should be able to find his footing down the line to make a winning return to the tour.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.