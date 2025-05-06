Italian Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala

Date: May 7, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala preview

Kostyuk at the Madrid Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Marta Kostyuk will take on Alexandra Eala in the opening round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Kostyuk's 2025 season was off to quite a tumultuous start, with the Ukrainian managing to win some tough matches but being unable to get a deep run. She made a stunning quarterfinal run at the Qatar Open, defeating Coco Gauff en route, but fell to the eventual champion, Amanda Anisimova, following which her form dipped once more.

After helping her nation qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Final, she had to withdraw from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix due to an injury. She kicked off her European clay swing at the Madrid Open, where she continued her good form from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, and reached the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by the eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

On the other hand, Eala took the tennis world by storm at the Miami Open when she defeated Jelena Ostapenko, Iga Swiatek, and Madison Keys consecutively to reach the semifinals. However, that was the final hardcourt event she competed in and had to immediately shift to clay.

She kicked off her clay swing at the Oeiras Challenger, where she suffered a quick exit. In the second round of the Madrid Open, she met Swiatek again. It looked like the Filipino was on the verge of another huge upset, but the Pole turned around a one-set deficit to send her packing.

Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be the maiden between Kostyuk and Eala, meaning their rivalry currently stands at 0-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-130) Alexandra Eala +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (-110)

Marta Kostyuk vs Alexandra Eala prediciton

Alexandra Eala at the Madrid Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Eala must be currently riding high on confidence following her stunning performance in Miami and the competition she was able to present Swiatek in Madrid, an event where the Pole is the favorite to win more often than not. However, despite her confidence and the raw talent she possesses, the Filipino will need some time before she can play at her finest on the surface.

On the other hand, Kostyuk showed at the Madrid Open that she doesn't need much time to play her high-quality tennis on clay and will look to replicate similar results, if not better, at the Italian Open. Though Eala may put up a fight and force the Ukrainian to dig deep, Kostyuk should not face much trouble coming out as the victor.

Pick: Marta Kostyuk in straight sets

