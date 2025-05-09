Italian Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron

Date: May 10, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $9,107,481

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron preview

Fritz during a practice session at the 2025 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. While the former received a bye into the second round due to his seeding, the latter defeated Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to begin his campaign.

Ad

Trending

Fritz had the perfect start to the season, winning the United Cup with Team USA, following which he suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open to Gael Monfils. He then saw a form slump as he struggled with poor campaigns at the Dallas Open, the Delray Beach Open, where he was the defending champion, and the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to the eventual champion, Jack Draper.

The American bounced back at the Miami Open with a semifinal run, but once again lost to the eventual champion, Jakub Mensik. He then kicked off his European clay swing at the Madrid Open, and for the third consecutive tournament, Fritz lost an eventual champion, this time to Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Giron had a decent start to the year and made quarterfinal runs at the Adelaide International, Delray Beach Open, and the Mexican Open. He lost the eventual champion and top seed Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open in the third round and to Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. He suffered a hiccup at the Miami Open, losing in the opening round.

The American hasn't had an equally enjoyable time at the European clay swing. He kicked off the swing with a second-round exit to Jack Draper at the Monte-Carlo Masters and then an opening-round loss at the BMW Open. Giron then lost in the second round of the Madrid Open, and his hopes to find his footing on clay at the Estoril Challenger failed as he was defeated in the opening round.

Ad

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two Americans, with Fritz currently leading their rivalry 4-1.

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -350 Marcos Giron +260

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the BMW Open - Source: Getty

Giron hasn't been at his best since the Miami Open. Clay has never been the Americans' forte, however, it is a different story for Fritz, who is a former semifinalist at the Madrid Open and a quarterfinalist at the Italian Open. Their sole meeting on clay came in Geneva in 2023, where the World No. 4 won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Ad

A lot has changed in those two years, and Fritz is now an even more dangerous player on clay, and he should be a comfortable outing against his compatriot to kick off his campaign.

Pick: Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More