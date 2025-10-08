Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (LL) Iva Jovic vs (Q) Katerina Siniakova
Date: October 9, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova preview
Lucky loser Iva Jovic will face Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Thursday (October 9).
Jovic has impressed fans with her precocity for greatness at the bare age of 17, winning her maiden WTA singles title at the Guadalajara Open last month. This year, the American has won 37 of her 53 competitive outings while also achieving her career-high ranking of 36 last month. In her Wuhan Open debut this week, she lost in the second-qualifying round but was eventually given a main draw spot after China Open titlist Amanda Anisimova withdrew at the last moment.
The World No. 39 has made the most of the opportunity and a first-round Bye, beating Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Round of 16 earlier on Wednesday. Her next opponent will be former singles World No. 27 Siniakova, who is currently the top-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour.
The 29-year-old has yet to drop a set in her four victories in Wuhan thus far. After making it to the main draw, she beat 15th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-4 and fast-rising Maya Joint 6-3, 6-1 in her first and second-round matches, respectively.
Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head
Jovic and Siniakova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova odds
Odds will be updated once available.
Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova prediction
Siniakova will be more than eager to emulate her 2018 Wuhan Open run that saw her reach the quarterfinals as a qualifier. The Czech is one of the most underrated shotmakers on the WTA Tour, with equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings and a high tactical acumen to boot.
Jovic also possesses a good tennis IQ and shot selection for her age, but it is the experience department where she lags behind Siniakova by a lot. Although the American teen is explosive off the ground, her challenge will depend on whether she can weather a three-set match.
Pick: Siniakova to win in three sets.
Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Siniakova to win in three sets.
Tip 2: Jovic to win at least 13 games.
Tip 3: Match to last more than 24 games.