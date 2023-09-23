Jannik Sinner exuded elegance while attending the Gucci Ancora show at the Milan Fashion Week.

Sinner signed on as a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house in July 2022. The 22-year-old cited the brand's creativity, innovation and Italian heritage as the driving force behind his decision to collaborate with them.

"The Italian heritage, combined with the ability to always be creative and lead innovation in the field, made our latest collaboration so unique—it’s why I enjoy working with Gucci," he told Vogue.

On Friday, September 22, Sinner attended the Gucci Ancora show at the Milan Fashion Week. The show marked the debut collection of creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who recently succeeded Alessandro Michele.

The Spring Summer 2024 collection, titled "Ancora," (meaning "yet" or "still"), was described by the brand as "a story of everything, again, but this time expressed through joy."

Sinner appeared effortlessly stylish as he dressed for the occasion in a patterned beige suit featuring an oversized coat, complemented by a white t-shirt and his signature curly hair.

The 22-year-old was captured enjoying the show alongside Italian footballer Eleonora Goldoni.

Sinner also took to social media and shared a glimpse of the models walking the runway and complimented Sabato De Sarno on his collection.

"Very beautiful," he posted on his Instagram story. (Translated from Italian)

"Jannik Sinner has got a hunger about him; you can see it in his eyes" - Coach Darren Cahill

In a recent interview with the ATP, Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill showered praise on the Italian for his guileless and passionate personality.

Cahill also noted the 22-year-old's undeniable hunger for success.

"There's no fake agenda the way he is. He's passionate. He has fun. He's not afraid to smile. He's bit of a jokester. He has got a hunger about him. You can see it in his eyes. I know he's called the fox, but he's got a little tiger in his stomach, and he wants it badly," he said.

Cahill also opened up about their working relationship, emphasizing the importance of transparency and open communication to foster an ideal player-coach relationship:

"If you have honesty between the player and the coach, then they can have a much better relationship, even if sometimes the truth hurts a little bit. That's the type of relationship you always wish to have."

Sinner echoed his coach's sentiments and expressed his appreciation for their honest partnership:

"I'm always looking for people who are good friends but I also want them to be very honest with me."