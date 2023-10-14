Japan Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtutre: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie

Date: October 16, 2023

Tournament: Japan Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,953,285

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie preview

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

Taylor Fritz will take on Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Japan Open on Monday.

The American has had a promising season so far, but is yet to make a notable impact considering his high potential. He's managed to amass 50 wins from 71 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup, Delray Beach Open and the Atlanta Open in the United States.

The 25-year-old will enter Tokyo, on the back of a quarterfinal run at the US Open and a third-round exit at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. He began his campaign in Shanghai, breezing past Yosuke Watanuki, but couldn't get over the line against Diego Schwartzman in the third round. The Argentinian defeated Fritz in a close three-set encounter 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4).

2023 China Open - Day 4

On the other hand, Cameron Norrie has chalked up 35 wins from 57 matches and a title-winning run at the Rio Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Auckland Open and the Argentina Open.

The 28-year-old will enter Tokyo, on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Zhuhai Championships and early exits at the China Open and the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Seeded 15th in Shanghai, Norrie was outclassed by J.J. Wolf in the second-round 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4).

Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fritz and Norrie is locked at 6-6. The Brit won their most recent encounter at the 2023 United Cup.

Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -210 +1.5(-550) Over 22.5(-125) Cameron Norrie +160 -1.5(+333) Under 22.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Cameron Norrie prediction

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

The Japan Open is set to witness an exciting first-round clash between Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie. With their head-to-head record tied at 6-6, this encounter promises to be a closely contested battle between two evenly matched players.

Fritz has had a decent season, accumulating 50 wins from 71 matches. Known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game, he possesses the ability to dictate play and overpower opponents during rallies. The American will be determined to bounce back and make a strong impression in Tokyo after a disappointing run in Shanghai.

Norrie has also enjoyed a solid season, with 35 wins from 57 matches. His consistent baseline play, exceptional court coverage and ability to construct points make him a formidable opponent. Although he suffered early exits at the China Open and Shanghai Masters, the Brit's recent victory over Fritz at the United Cup will undoubtedly boost his confidence heading into this match.

Fritz's powerful serve and accurate groundstrokes will be his primary weapons, aiming to outplay Norrie and dictate the rallies. On the other hand, Norrie's exceptional defensive skills and ability to absorb pace will be crucial in neutralizing his opponent's aggression and forcing errors.

Considering their head-to-head record and recent form, it is difficult to pick a clear favorite in this match. Both players possess similar skill sets and have proven their ability to compete at a high level. However, with the momentum from his recent victory and exceptional court coverage, Cameron Norrie may have a slight edge over Taylor Fritz in this first-round clash at the Japan Open.

Pick: Norrie to win in three sets.