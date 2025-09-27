Japan Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Aleksandar Vukic
Date: September 28, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Japan Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic preview
Fourth seed Casper Ruud will face Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukic in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Japan Open.
Ruud has won 32 of the 44 matches in 2025, with his best result coming at the Madrid Open, where he won the title with a win over Jack Draper in the final, along with which the Norwegian player also reached the final of the Dallas Open, where he lost against Denis Shapovalov.
Including his runner-up finish in Dallas, Ruud has an 18-7 win-loss record on hard courts, with his other notable results on the surface being fourth round-appearnces at the Miami Open and at the Canadian Open, and he began his Japan Open campaign with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Matteo Berrettini.
With an overall 24-31 win-loss record, Aleksandar Vukic had his best result at the Estoril Challenger, where he lost against Andrea Pellegrino in the semifinal, with the Australian player not going past the third round at any of the Tour-level events, which he reached at the Australian Open and at the Canadian Open.
At the Japan Open, Vukic began with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic and a 6-4, 7-6 (5) over Rei Sakamoto in the qualifiers, following which he started his main-draw campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-2 against Daniel Altmaier in the second round.
Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head
Vukic has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Ruud, winning the only match 6-4, 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters last year.
Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction
Ruud has a 58 percent win rate on hard courts, with the Norwegian reaching seven finals on the surface, with his only title being at the San Diego Open in 2021, and his last hard-court final being at Dallas this year.
Vukic has not won any title on the ATP Tour, but his only final came on a hard court at the 2023 Atlanta Open, where he lost 5-7, 7-6 (5), 4-6 against Taylor Fritz, alongside which the Australian has also reached eight hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning two titles on the surface.
Even though Vukic has won the only match he has played against Ruud, the Norwegian is the favorite for the upcoming match as he is the higher-seeded and ranked player.
Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets