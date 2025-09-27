Japan Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Aleksandar Vukic

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Japan Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

In Picture: Ruud in action (Getty)

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will face Australian qualifier Aleksandar Vukic in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Japan Open.

Ad

Trending

Ruud has won 32 of the 44 matches in 2025, with his best result coming at the Madrid Open, where he won the title with a win over Jack Draper in the final, along with which the Norwegian player also reached the final of the Dallas Open, where he lost against Denis Shapovalov.

Including his runner-up finish in Dallas, Ruud has an 18-7 win-loss record on hard courts, with his other notable results on the surface being fourth round-appearnces at the Miami Open and at the Canadian Open, and he began his Japan Open campaign with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Matteo Berrettini.

Ad

With an overall 24-31 win-loss record, Aleksandar Vukic had his best result at the Estoril Challenger, where he lost against Andrea Pellegrino in the semifinal, with the Australian player not going past the third round at any of the Tour-level events, which he reached at the Australian Open and at the Canadian Open.

At the Japan Open, Vukic began with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic and a 6-4, 7-6 (5) over Rei Sakamoto in the qualifiers, following which he started his main-draw campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-2 against Daniel Altmaier in the second round.

Ad

Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

Vukic has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Ruud, winning the only match 6-4, 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters last year.

Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 22.5 (-118) Aleksandar Vukic +270 +1.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Ruud has a 58 percent win rate on hard courts, with the Norwegian reaching seven finals on the surface, with his only title being at the San Diego Open in 2021, and his last hard-court final being at Dallas this year.

Vukic has not won any title on the ATP Tour, but his only final came on a hard court at the 2023 Atlanta Open, where he lost 5-7, 7-6 (5), 4-6 against Taylor Fritz, alongside which the Australian has also reached eight hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning two titles on the surface.

Ad

Even though Vukic has won the only match he has played against Ruud, the Norwegian is the favorite for the upcoming match as he is the higher-seeded and ranked player.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More