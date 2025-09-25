Japan Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini
Date: September 26, 2025
Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini preview
Former top 10 players and Major finalists Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini will clash in the second round of the Japan Open 2025.
Ruud commenced his campaign in Tokyo against home favorite Shintaro Mochizuki. The Norwegian went down a break in the opening set to fall behind 4-2. He couldn't make up the deficit, thus losing the set. He appeared to be in trouble after losing his serve once again at the start of the second set.
However, Ruud flipped the script completely after getting broken. He lost only one more game for the remainder of the match to complete a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 comeback win.
Berrettini was up against World No. 40 Jaume Munar in his opener here. The Italian needed only one break of serve in the first set to seal the set in his favor. He continued to dictate the play in the second set as well, breaking his opponent's serve twice to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head
Ruud leads their rivalry 5-3. He won their most recent meeting at the Italian Open 2025 after Berrettini retired a couple of games into the second set.
Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Casper Ruud vs Matteo Berrettini prediction
Ruud was getting outplayed by Mochizuki, a tricky player but ranked outside the top 100, until he got his act together to win the match. He improved his record this season to 31-12 with the win. He won the biggest title of his career at the Madrid Open, and it went downhill for him pretty soon after that.
Following a second-round exit from the French Open, Ruud took some time off to recover from an injury and skipped Wimbledon. He has a 6-4 record since his return to the tour in mid-July.
Berrettini has dealt with his own share of injury woes this year. He skipped the French Open after worsening an injury during his match at the Italian Open against Ruud. He lost in the first round of Wimbledon upon his return, and remained on the sidelines after the loss until last week. He lost in the first round of the Hangzhou Open upon his comeback.
However, Berrettini didn't let last week's disappointment fester and played a great match to beat Munar here. While Ruud enjoys the upper hand in their rivalry with a 5-3 advantage, the Italian leads 2-1 on hardcourts.
Both of his wins were in straight sets, while he pushed his rival to three sets in his only loss to him on hardcourts. Ruud doesn't appear to be back to his best just yet, and based on their respective first-round performances, Berrettini has a good shot at winning this duel.
Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.