Japan Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens, Olga Danilovic vs Ashlyn Krueger

Second-round matches will get underway on Day 3 (Wednesday, October 15) of the Japan Open 2025. The second day of the tournament witnessed the departure of former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who lost to Viktorija Golubic.

Andreescu's compatriot, Leylah Fernandez, made a winning start to her campaign with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Tuesday. Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens and Ann Li were among the other victors of the day.

Four second-round matches will be played on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for all the matches set for Day 3 of the Japan Open 2025:

#1. (1) Naomi Osaka vs Suzan Lamens

Osaka beat compatriot Sonobe Wakana 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the Japan Open. Following a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open and a semifinal showing at the US Open, her Asian swing has been a bust so far, failing to win back-to-back matches at the China Open and the Wuhan Open.

Osaka will aim to snap this trend against defending champion Lamens, who kicked off her title defense at the Japan Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emiliana Arango. She snapped her three-match losing skid with the win.

Lamens recently scored her first career victory against a top 20 player at last month's Korea Open by beating Diana Shnaider, snapping her six-match losing streak against them. However, she's unlikely to repeat the feat against Osaka, who is one of the most accomplished players on hardcourts.

Predicted winner: Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

#2. (6) Olga Danilovic vs Ashlyn Krueger

Olga Danilovic at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Danilovic was pushed to three sets by Nao Hibino in the first round of the Japan Open but managed to prevail in the end. It also brought an end to her three-match losing streak. Her record for the season now stands at 15-16.

Krueger was up against Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Japan Open. The former lost to the latter in the first round of the China Open a few weeks ago in three sets. The American dropped the first set of their latest encounter but regrouped on this occasion for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win, improving her record for the year to an even 21-21.

Krueger also snapped her four-match losing streak thanks to her win over Sakkari. Both her as well as Danilovic are in dire need of some wins after their recent slump. This will be the first career meeting between them, and the American will be favored to come out on top thanks to her better results this year.

Predicted winner: Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets.

#3. (8) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Jaqueline Cristian

Predicted winner: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets.

#4. Sorana Cirstea vs Katie Boulter

Predicted winner: Katie Boulter to win in three sets.

