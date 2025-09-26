Japan Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Jenson Brooksby vs Luciano Darderi, Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics

Day 6 at the 2025 Japan Open (September 26) will feature four Round of 16 fixtures from both halves of the men's singles draw. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who will face Zizou Bergs.

The other fixtures will include seeded players like the third-seeded Holger Rune, along with two rising American stars in Jenson Brooksby and Brandon Nakashima, who will take on Luciano Darderi and Marton Fucsovics, respectively.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 6 at the 2025 Japan Open.

#1 Jenson Brooksby vs Luciano Darderi

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Japan Open will see Jenson Brooksby face off against Luciano Darderi.

Brooksby has a 23-19 win-loss record in 2025, with his best results being winning the title in Houston and having a runner-up finish at the Eastbourne International. He began his campaign at the Japan Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert in the first round.

Darderi has a 37-24 win-loss record this year, winning three titles in Marrakech, Bastad, and Umag on the main Tour, along with a Challenger title in Genova. He began his campaign at the Japan Open with a 7-6 (9), 6-3 over home favorite Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Brooksby being the favorite to win the upcoming match, as it will be on a hard court.

Predicted winner- Jenson Brooksby

#2 Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics

In Picture: Brandon Nakashima (Getty)

Another second-round match at the 2025 Japan Open will see Brandon Nakashima take on Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

Nakashima has a 30-24 win-loss record in 2025, with his best outings including three semifinal finishes at Acapulco, Houston, and at the recently concluded Chengdu Open, where he lost against eventual champion, Alejandro Tabilo. At the Japan Open, he began his campaign with a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Fucsovics has a 40-19 win-loss record in 2025, with his best results being winning the Winston-Salem Open and winning a Challenger title in Manama. In Tokyo, he began his campaign with wins over Filip Misolic and Matteo Arnaldi in the qualifiers, before winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 against eighth seed Frances Tiafoe in the first round.

This will be the first meeting on the main Tour between the two players, with Nakashima being the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Brandon Nakashima

#3 Holger Rune vs Ethan Quinn

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

Day 6 at the 2025 Japan Open will see third seed, Holger Rune, face off against American qualifier, Ethan Quinn, in the second round.

Rune has a 30-19 win-loss record this season, with his best results being winning the title in Barcelona and having a runner-up finish at Indian Wells. He began his campaign in Tokyo with a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win over Hamad Medjedovic in the first round.

Quinn has a 40-23 win-loss record this year, with his notable results including a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger. He began his campaign in Tokyo with wins over Yuta Shimizu and Mattia Bellucci to enter the main draw, where he won 7-5, 6-2 against Alex Michelsen in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Rune being the favorite to win as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Holger Rune

