Japan Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (2) Taylor Fritz
Date: September 30, 2025
Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships
Round: Final
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz preview
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face fellow top 10 player Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open 2025.
Alcaraz made his debut in Tokyo with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Sebastian Baez, although he suffered an injury during the match. Despite being a little hampered, he beat Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. A 6-2, 6-4 win over Brandon Nakashima set up a semifinal date with fourth seed Casper Ruud.
Alcaraz wasted multiple break point chances early on in the first set. It proved to be a costly mistake as Ruud capitalized on his only break point chance in the eighth game to nab the crucial break of serve, and then closed out the set in the following game.
The Spaniard got back on track by securing a break of serve at the onset of the second set. He didn't let his headstart go to waste, remaining in front until the end to claim the set. He needed a single break of serve in the third set as well to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.
Fritz rallied from a set down to beat Gabriel Diallo in his opener here. A competitive two-set win over Nuno Borges was followed by his second three-set win of the week, this time against compatriot Sebastian Korda. He was up against another American, Jenson Brooksby, in the semifinals. The 27-year-old registered his most straightforward win of the tournament, with a solitary break of serve in each set helping him score a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head
Alcaraz leads their rivalry 3-1. Fritz won their most recent meeting at the Laver Cup 2025 in straight sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz prediction
Despite sustaining an injury in his very first match, Alcaraz has fought his way into the final. He's through to his ninth consecutive final this year, and his 10th of the season. Starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters in April, he has reached the final of every tournament he has competed in.
Ruud offered Alcaraz his first real challenge of the week, and he rose to the occasion like a true champion. When he figured out that his baseline game wasn't getting the job done, he turned to his variety to flip the script. The drop shots were back in the mix, coupled with some well-executed lobs.
After being pushed to three sets twice in Tokyo, Fritz's win over Brooksby was his most stress-free encounter of the week. He didn't drop his serve even once, and won 85 percent of his first serve points.
After losing his first couple of matches against Alcaraz in straight sets, Fritz finally took a set when they met at Wimbledon this year, though he came up short in the end. The American had the last laugh when they crossed paths at the Laver Cup a week ago, beating his younger rival in straight sets.
Fritz will be keen for an encore, though Alcaraz will be eager to restore the status quo, his injury permitting. A lot depends on how he feels after a tough three-set match. If fully fit, then Alcaraz's form this year makes him the favorite to lift the trophy despite Fritz's recent win over him.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Carlos Alcaraz to win.
Tip 2: Each player wins a set.
Tip 3: Match to have at least 20 games.