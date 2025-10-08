Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs (10) Clara Tauson

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson preview

Paolini at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini is set to lock horns with another top-ten seed, Clara Tauson, in the Round of the 16 match of the Wuhan Open on Thursday, October 9.

Paolini defeated the local favorite Yue Yuan in the previous round after receiving a bye in the opening round due to her ranking. The Italian lost the first set but made a strong comeback to register a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win to reach the third round.

Paolini, the World No. 8 in the singles, clinched the women's doubles title at the China Open with Sara Errani. She was knocked out by the eventual champion, Amanda Anisimova, in the singles quarterfinal. Paolini has had a mixed 2025 season after a breakout campaign last year, where she reached two major finals and won Olympic gold.

On the other hand, Clara Tauson achieved her career-best rankings of World No. 12 last month. The 22-year-old dominated Croatian stars Olga Danilovic and Antonia Ruzic in the first two rounds in Wuhan. She exited the China Open and the US Open in the first round, but is seeded tenth in Wuhan.

Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Paolini leads the head-to-head record against Tauson by 1-0. The Italian star defeated the Danish youngster 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 64 match of the China Open last year.

Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson prediction

Tauson at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Clara Tauson kicked off her 2025 campaign with a title win in Auckland. In Dubai, she also made the final of the WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. Tauson stunned the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai but lost to Mirra Andreeva in the final. Her impressive 34-20 win-loss record this season highlights her notable rise in women's singles in 2025.

Tauson's three WTA titles all came on hardcourt, and she almost stunned Paolini in the China Open last year. The youngster has turned out to be one of the best rising talents and is expected to give her all against her formidable opponent on Thursday.

However, Paolini also boasts an impressive record across this season with 22 of her 32 wins coming on hardcourt. The 29-year-old registered her 40th WTA 1000 hardcourt main-draw win in the last match. She reached the quarterfinals at Wuhan last season and is the favorite to make the semifinals at least.

Paolini can't afford an early exit as she is also fighting for a WTA Finals berth in Riyadh. She is among the leading candidates to secure one of the remaining three spots in the Race to Riyadh.

Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.

Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini -135 -2.5 (-140) +21.5 (-105) Clara Tauson +114 +2.5 (-110) -21.5 (-111)

(Odds are sourced from 1XBet and Wincomparator)

Jasmine Paolini vs Clara Tauson betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Paolini to win this match.

Tip 2: Tauson to win a set.

Tip 3: The match will go over 25 games.

