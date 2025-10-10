Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs (1) Aryna Sabalenka

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Wuhan Open on Saturday.

Pegula once again came close to capturing her first Major title this year. Despite reaching the semifinals in New York, she was eliminated by Sabalenka in three sets. The American has had a good season so far, amassing title-winning runs in Austin, Charleston, and Bad Homburg.

Pegula entered the Wuhan Open after a semifinal appearance in Beijing. She continued her rich vein of form by cruising past Ekaterina Alexandrova and Katerina Siniakova this week. The sixth seed eliminated Siniakova in the last round, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her crown in New York since Serena Williams in 2014. The Belarusian also claimed the honors in Brisbane, Madrid, and Miami this year. She holds a near 3000-point lead over Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA Rankings.

Sabalenka began her title defence in Wuhan with a rusty win over Rebecca Sramkova. She then eliminated Liudmila Samsonova in the third round and eased past Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. The top seed overpowered Rybakina in one hour and 25 minutes, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Pegula 8-2. She defeated the American most recently in the 2025 US Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula +250 +4.5(-115) Under 20.5 (-110) Aryna Sabalenka -350 -4.5(-115) Over 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BetUS.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Pegula will be eager to avenge her recent losses against Sabalenka. The Belarusian has had her number twice this year, including a victory in the Miami Open final. The sixth seed has given it her all in the last two weeks and is a strong contender to enter the finals.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has continued her love affair with the Wuhan Open. The top seed is unbeaten at the event since 2022 and is chasing her fourth consecutive title. She's hardly broken a sweat in the last two rounds and will be tough to beat on Saturday.

The duo has faced each other four times in the last two years, with Pegula only managing to take one set off the Belarusian. Despite her recent form on tour, Sabalenka will be a favorite to come out on top and enter the Wuhan Open finals.

Pick: Sabakenka to win in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Sabakenka to register more aces than Pegula.

