Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Jessica Pegula at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the Wuhan Open 2025.

Pegula received a bye into the second round, where compatriot Hailey Baptiste awaited her. The 31-year-old captured the first set, though she found herself on the backfoot in the second set after going down a break on two occasions.

Pegula showed her grit to get back on serve each time, even stopping her younger rival from serving out the set. However, she crumbled while serving to stay in the set at 5-4, thus conceding the set. The match looked as good as over after she went 5-2 up in the third set.

However, Pegula wasted two match points on her own serve, followed by another three on Baptiste's serve. While the latter fought back to force a tie-break, the former US Open runner-up put an end to her countrywoman's comeback in it to score a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8) victory.

Alexandrova scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over teen phenom Victoria Mboko to reach the second round, where she was up against Ann Li. The Russian captured a closely contested opening set by sneaking past her rival in the tie-break. She took charge of the second set right off the bat, and didn't relinquish her hold on the proceedings until the final point was played for a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova leads their rivalry 3-2. She won their previous meeting at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 in Stuttgart in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -135 +1.5 (-325)

Over 21.5 (-130)

Ekaterina Alexandrova +105 -1.5 (+210)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Pegula battled for three hours in the sweltering Wuhan conditions to beat Baptiste and kick off her campaign with a win. She has made it a habit of taking the scenic route to victory these days. This was her sixth match since the start of the Asian swing, and five of those went the distance.

Alexandrova, on the other hand, hasn't lost a set so far in Wuhan. This week is quite important for her. She's looking to keep her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals afloat, as well as eyeing a top 10 debut. This will be her fourth meeting against Pegula this year.

They split their first two encounters this year, with Alexandrova staging a comeback in Doha, and Pegula needing three sets to beat her in Charleston. However, the Russian won their most recent tussle in Stuttgart for the loss of four games.

Pegula has never beaten Alexandrova on hardcourts, going 0-2 on the surface against her. Her marathon win against Baptiste will also put her at a disadvantage. The Russian's record in this match-up does favor her, so if she's able to keep her cool, then another win is well within her reach.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova betting tips

Tip 1: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 28 games.

