"I got low-key roasted by customer chat" - Jessica Pegula opens up about 'panicking' after booking wrong train to Wuhan

Jessica Pegula recently shared her experience with the customer service while booking a train to Wuhan. Pegula participated in the China Open, where she went down in the semifinal against Linda Nosková. Then, she booked a train from Beijing to Wuhan, which was the wrong train because it was an hour and 36 minutes longer.

During her appearance on The Player's Box podcast, Pegula recounted her experience of how she had to book a shorter train, which made her panic a little.

"So I had to rebook that one to the shorter one which is only four hours,” Pegula said (1:29). “So, it was kind of a whole thing because I had to do it the morning of, kind of panicking.”

She went on to share her experience with customer service, who told her that she would have to pay extra in order to change her trains, or with another option that Pegula wasn't going to do.

“Actually, I didn’t tell you guys this part, but it was really funny. I’m on WhatsApp customer service and they’re trying to change it for me. And of course, I didn’t get a full refund, so I had to pay an extra $140 to change it, which was just lovely,” she said.

“They said if I wanted no extra charge, I had to go to the desk at the train station, which we all know wasn’t going to happen because nobody speaks English. It would have been a disaster.”

Following the transaction, the customer service left an unexpected message to Pegula that made her believe that she had been roasted. She added:

“She messages me back, and I said, ‘Just got the email. Thank you.’ And they said, ‘Thank you for your support. We thought the price difference was very high. Now that’s the power of financial freedom!’ with an exclamation point. And I was like, ‘Did I just get roasted? What?’”

“I just responded, ‘Got to do what you got to do, lol,’” Pegula continued. “I thought I was talking to like a robot or something. I didn’t even know it was real. So I think I kind of got low-key roasted by Travel Guy China customer chat.”

Jessica Pegula to face fellow American to begin Wuhan Open

Jessica Pegula is looking forward to playing the Wuhan Open, a WTA 1000 event running from October 6-12. Pegula enters the tournament as the sixth seed and because she is one of the top eight seeds, she received a first-round bye.

She will kick off her tournament with the Round of 32 match scheduled against fellow American Hailey Baptiste. She could face No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16. Her quarterfinal opponent could be No. 9 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Further along the way, she could face the likes of Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the rounds ahead. It remains to be seen how long she's able to go.

