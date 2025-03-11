John McEnroe's newly engaged daughter Emily relives Indian Wells trip with step mother, fiance and others, calls it "unforgettable"

John McEnroe’s daughter Emily took a trip down memory lane when she shared a video from the her concert with her father at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and recalled the “unforgettable weekend”. Emily was joined by her father, step-mother and fiance Timothy.

The BNP Paribas Open lines up a variety of acts for tennis fans and McEnroe, who founded the Johnny Smyth Band, treated dozens of fans to his music. McEnroe, who is a well-versed guitarist and vocalist, had attenders swaying to his tunes as he performed his song ‘Goodbye To You’ at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

McEnroe was joined by his daughter Emily, who is also a noted singer. McEnroe and Emily have made it a tradition to perform at Indian Wells, having previously treated fans to their music in 2023 and 2024.

Emily shared a snippet of her performance on social media where she was on the vocals and her father, John McEnroe, strummed the guitar. Her post included a collection of selfies with her family and her fiance, as well as a snap of her soaking in the atmosphere of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

She captioned the post:

"An unforgettable weekend at Indian wells !!! 🎸 ⚡️"

Here's Emily's adorable selfie with her newly engaged fiance, Timothy.

Screengrab of Emily McEnroe's selfie with her fiance Timothy. Source: Instagram @emily_mcenroe

John McEnroe retired as one of the greatest players of all time. The former World No. 1 bagged seven Grand Slam titles and currently dons the hat of a TV pundit during major events and also dabbles in a concert every now and then.

John McEnroe’s daughter Emily performs her first concert since her engagement

John McEnroe and his daughter Emily perform at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Source: Getty, Instagram @emily_mcenroe and Instagram/@bnpparibasopen

It was a special concert for John McEnroe as it was his first with his daughter Emily since her engagement last week. Emily, who is an actor, singer and voice actor, got engaged to her long-term partner, Timothy. She shared the happy news via a photodump on Instagram, which included pictures of their wholesome ice-cream date after the proposal.

The series of pictures also included a selfie with her family, including her father, John McEnroe. Emily recently attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party in West Hollywood Park last week, where she witnessed a live performance from American singer and songwriter Chappell Roan.

Known to make a style statement, she donned a classy black dress for the occasion. Emily, who is McEnroe’s third child from his first marriage with actress Tatum O’Neal, made a name for herself when she was chosen to be Scarlett Johansson's voice double for the sci-fi movie Ghost In The Shell in 2017. She went on to make her acting debut in 2024 when she starred in the feature film Futra Days.

