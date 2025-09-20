Korea Open 2025 Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint preview

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 Korea Open | Image Source: Getty

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face off against unseeded Maya Joint in the semifinals of the 2025 Korea Open in Seoul on Saturday, September 20.

Swiatek began the season slowly but quickly found her rhythm with the start of the grass-court swing, reaching the final in Bad Homburg and going on to win Wimbledon. Even with the early lull, her consistency throughout the year was remarkable.

She stumbled in the fourth round at the Canadian Open but bounced back by claiming the title in Cincinnati. At the US Open, she exited in the quarterfinals before heading to the Korea Open, where victories over Sorana Cirstea and Barbora Krejcikova propelled her into the semifinals.

Maya Joint pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Joint’s standout performances this year include winning the Morocco Open and Eastbourne International, as well as reaching the semifinals in Hobart and the quarterfinals at the Merida and Puerto Vallarta Opens. Overall, it has been a strong season for her.

The Aussie entered Seoul following a second-round exit at the US Open to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova. In Korea, she defeated Linda Fruhvirtova, seventh seed Sofia Kenin, and third seed Clara Tauson to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1000 -5.5 (-130) Over 19.5 (-115) Maya Joint +550 +5.5 (-110) Under 19.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint prediction

Iga Swiatek faces Maya Joint in the Korea Open semifinals in what should be a test of experience versus fearlessness. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, thrives on dictating rallies with her heavy forehand and relentless consistency. When she settles in, she rarely gives opponents a way back.

Joint has been the surprise of the tournament, swinging freely and taking the initiative against more seasoned players. Her early timing and flat hitting can trouble anyone if she finds her range, but keeping that level over two sets against Swiatek is a tall order.

If Swiatek serves well and controls the baseline, she should be too strong. Joint’s aggression might earn her moments, but the Pole’s stability and experience give her the clear edge.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets

