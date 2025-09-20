Korea Open 2025 Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint
Date: September 20, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint preview
Top seed Iga Swiatek will face off against unseeded Maya Joint in the semifinals of the 2025 Korea Open in Seoul on Saturday, September 20.
Swiatek began the season slowly but quickly found her rhythm with the start of the grass-court swing, reaching the final in Bad Homburg and going on to win Wimbledon. Even with the early lull, her consistency throughout the year was remarkable.
She stumbled in the fourth round at the Canadian Open but bounced back by claiming the title in Cincinnati. At the US Open, she exited in the quarterfinals before heading to the Korea Open, where victories over Sorana Cirstea and Barbora Krejcikova propelled her into the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Joint’s standout performances this year include winning the Morocco Open and Eastbourne International, as well as reaching the semifinals in Hobart and the quarterfinals at the Merida and Puerto Vallarta Opens. Overall, it has been a strong season for her.
The Aussie entered Seoul following a second-round exit at the US Open to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova. In Korea, she defeated Linda Fruhvirtova, seventh seed Sofia Kenin, and third seed Clara Tauson to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint head-to-head
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Maya Joint prediction
Iga Swiatek faces Maya Joint in the Korea Open semifinals in what should be a test of experience versus fearlessness. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, thrives on dictating rallies with her heavy forehand and relentless consistency. When she settles in, she rarely gives opponents a way back.
Joint has been the surprise of the tournament, swinging freely and taking the initiative against more seasoned players. Her early timing and flat hitting can trouble anyone if she finds her range, but keeping that level over two sets against Swiatek is a tall order.
If Swiatek serves well and controls the baseline, she should be too strong. Joint’s aggression might earn her moments, but the Pole’s stability and experience give her the clear edge.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets