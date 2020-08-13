Lexington 2020: Leylah Fernandez vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has been taking the tour by storm in 2020. The rising sensation has chalked up quite a few remarkable wins this year over higher-ranked opponents, which include her first-round victory at the Top Seed Open over Sloane Stephens.

Fernandez out-served the American and displayed better control on the crucial points to win 6-3 6-3. She will now be looking forward to her RO16 match against America's Shelby Rogers.

Rogers also produced a good showing in her first-round match, against the higher-ranked Misaki Doi. The American overcame the Japanese in three tightly-fought sets, emerging the winner 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Rogers has had a fairly decent 2020 so far, having won several ITF matches.

Leylah Fernandez will be looking to continue her fine form

Both Shelby Rogers and Leylah Fernandez are pretty much neck and neck in the rankings currently (116 and 120 respectively), but are very different in their playing styles. The 27-year-old Rogers is a more aggressive player off both wings and looks to close out points early. On the other hand, Fernandez prefers more controlled patterns in order to tactically shut out her opponents.

Leylah Fernandez vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Shelby Rogers would be facing Leylah Fernandez for the first time

Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers have never faced each other before. They would both, therefore, be going into this match with an air of caution.

Rogers’ biggest weapon would be her vast experience on the tour. The American owns a fairly decent record at the Slams, having made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2016. Her hard-court showings have been pretty decent too; she went as far as the third round at the US Open twice (2015 and 2017).

Advertisement

Another asset in Rogers' arsenal is her big and flat forehand, which could put pressure on Leylah Fernandez’s defence. That, coupled with a fairly powerful serve, could cause a few troubles for the Canadian.

Leylah Fernandez

The key for Leylah Fernandez would be her serve and backhand. If she manages to use those two shots to attack Rogers' backhand, she could reap dividends due to the error-prone nature of the American’s weaker wing.

Fernandez’ ability to move the ball around and create tight angles would be expected to frustrate Rogers, who is not renowned for her agility on the court.

Leylah Fernandez vs Shelby Rogers Prediction

This is a rather tight one to call due to Rogers’ vast experience and considerable quality, but Fernandez has proven why she is among the brightest prospects in women’s tennis today. The lack of head-to-head matches could come into play initially, but it shouldn’t bother the Canadian too much once she finds her footing.

Prediction: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.

Match Details

Tournament: Top Seed Open 2020

Venue: Lexington, USA

Category: WTA International

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Match timing: 5 pm EDT, 2:30 am IST