Leylah Fernandez reveals her celebrity crush 

Canadian tennis sensation Leylah Fernandez has revealed her celebrity crush -- Hollywood star and English actor Tom Holland.

The World No. 50 was recently seen competing at the Charleston Open, where she reached the second round before bowing out to Paula Badosa. She also competed in the doubles draw alongside Taylor Townsend and secured a last-eight finish.

The 20-year-old now awaits the beginning of the next tournament. She took some time off to host a Q&A session on her Instagram account, where she revealed her celebrity crush, who happens to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I dont know, probably Tom Holland," Leylah Fernandez said in response to a fan question.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is admired for portraying the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the MCU. The Brit is well in demand at the moment for breaking box office records. He was recently felicitated with the 2022 MTV award for Best Performance for his role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

The 26-year-old is known to be an avid sports fan and is often spotted indulging in different types of sports. He's a loyal supporter of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in the Premier League and was also seen witnessing the 2018 Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson at the All England Club. The emphatic clash between the two players saw Djokovic capture his fourth title at Wimbledon.

Fernandez has plenty of competition from high-profile celebrities who are also fond of Tom Holland. Laura Harrier, Elizabeth Olsen, Daisy Ridley and Dutch model Chantel Jeffries have expressed their fascination for the Brit superstar earlier. The Canadian youngster was also asked a couple of other questions by her fans, with one user wanting to know when the youngster had started playing tennis.

"Since I was five years old," Leylah Fernadez answered.

Leylah Fernandez to feature next at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup

Leylah Fernandez is all set to feature in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup up next. She will be leading the line for Canada in their qualifier tie against Belgium, hoping to take her team into the Finals.

Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Katherine Sebov are the other members who've been included in her team. Former US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu was initially a part of the plans but a nasty fall in Miami caused an unfortunate injury, which forced her to withdraw from the event.

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers will begin on April 14, 2023 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

