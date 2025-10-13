Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Fernandez at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will kick off her Japan Women's Open 2025 campaign against Hailey Baptiste in the Round of 32 match on Tuesday, October 14.

The World No. 27 is seeded fourth in this WTA 250 tournament and is one of the favorites to win the title. Fernandez suffered a first-round exit at the Wuhan Open last week. Up against the 11th seed, Naomi Osaka, she won the opening set, but the latter made a stunning comeback to register an impressive 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Fernandez will look to bounce back from the Wuhan defeat to continue her successful 2025 season. She won her maiden WTA 500 title at Washington in July and boasts a 25-23 win-loss record this year.

Hailey Baptiste, on the other hand, is enjoying the best season of her career, having made it to the fourth round of the French Open and the third round of Wimbledon for the first time. The American, ranked 64th in the WTA singles, is entering the Osaka event after her second-round exit in Wuhan. She defeated the fellow American Ashlyn Krueger in her opening match before falling to the eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula in the Round of 32.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Fernandez and Baptiste are facing each other for the first time, so their head-to-head record remains 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Baptiste at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Hailey Baptiste has had a successful 2025 so far, as she achieved her top ranking of 47 in WTA singles and registered her best results in the three Grand Slam tournaments.

Baptiste also came very close to recording her first top 10 win in the Wuhan Open last week. In the Round of 32 clash against Pegula, the 26-year-old displayed her skills and potential by winning the second set before losing the match on the third set tiebreak.

However, Baptiste has struggled for consistency on the hardcourt with just 11 wins in 25 matches this season. Fernandez has won 25 of her 32 matches on the hardcourt and clinched the title in Washington. Fernandez's superior rankings and her hardcourt record make her the clear favorite against Baptiste.

Pick: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap odds Total games Leylah Fernandez -225 -3.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-105) Hailey Baptiste +175 +3.5 (+104) Over 20.5 (-124)

(Odds are sourced from bet365 and oddschecker)

Leylah Fernandez vs Hailey Baptiste betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Fernandez to win.

Tip 2: Baptiste fails to win a set.

Tip 3: The match to finish before 20 games.

