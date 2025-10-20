Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Pan Pacific Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari

Date: October 21, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Pan Pacific Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari preview

Fernandez at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Fernandez and Sakkari will square off in an intriguing first-round clash at the 2025 Pan Pacific Open, with both players looking to regain consistency at the tail end of the season.

Trending

Fernandez, holding a 30-23 record this year, has captured two titles, including the recent WTA 250 Japan Open. While her season has been up and down, the Canadian has produced flashes of brilliance, with notable wins over top names like Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula. Riding the momentum from her title run, she’ll aim to extend her strong form in Tokyo.

Sakkari, once a fixture in the top 10, now sits at World No. 55 after a difficult 23-27 season filled with early exits. Despite her struggles, she’s earned solid wins over Jasmine Paolini in Madrid and Navarro in Washington, showing she can still challenge higher-ranked opponents.

Having lost to Fernandez earlier this year, the Greek star will be eager for revenge and to spark a turnaround in Japan.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

The Pan Pacific Open first-round battle between Fernandez and Sakkari will be their fifth encounter on the WTA Tour. Sakkari leads their head-to-head 3-1. The Greek won their first three matches in straight sets, but the Canadian earned a 6-2, 6-0 triumph in their most recent battle in Beijing less than a month ago.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -220 -3.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-125) Maria Sakkari +170 +3.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Sakkari at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

In their upcoming match, Fernandez enters with momentum, riding a six-match winning streak, including a title. However, her recent opponents have been outside the Top 50, and her head-to-head record against Sakkari stands at 1-3.

Sakkari, currently ranked No. 55, has been struggling with a 1-3 record since the US Open on the main tour, but she remains a formidable opponent, known for her powerful baseline game and resilience. She defeated Zeynep Sonmez and Suzan Lamens in the qualifiers to set up a clash against Fernandez.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari betting tips

Tip 1: Sakkari to win 2-1.

Tip 2: Total games over 22.5.

Tip 3: Fernandez to win over 7.5 games.

