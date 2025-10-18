Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open Final 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova

Date: October 19, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova preview

Fernandez at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez and Tereza Valentova will lock horns with each other in the Japan Women's Open final on Sunday.

The Canadian clinched a deserving 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 win against Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals to reach her second final on the tour this season. Earlier, the fourth-seed had defeated Hailey Baptiste, Dalma Galfi, and Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets, but had to work hard against Cirstea for the final spot in Osaka.

Fernandez, who is ranked 27th in the WTA singles, has had a good season so far. She holds a 29-23 win-loss record and also clinched the DC Open to earn her first WTA 500 title earlier this season.

Tereza Valentova, on the other hand, is enjoying her breakout season. The 18-year-old qualifier fought back from a set down to record a thrilling 7-6(3), 4-6, 3-6 win against Jaqueline Cristian in the semifinal.

Valentova has won 43 of 54 singles matches this season, having achieved her career-best rankings of 78. She earlier won the WTA 125 title in Porto and reached the Prague Open semifinals to break into the top 100 of the WTA singles rankings.

Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova head-to-head

Fernandez and Valentova are set to face each other for the first time, so their head-to-head remains 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova prediction

Valentova at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Tereza Valentova is making a name for herself in Osaka with six back-to-back wins, including qualifiers. The Czech teenager defeated top-ten-seeded stars Elise Mertens and Olga Danilovic to display her raw potential.

Valentova has also shown her dominance on hardcourt, winning two WTA 75 and one WTA 125 titles this season. She also made it to the second round of the two majors, Wimbledon and the US Open, gaining experience on the big stages.

Meanwhile, Fernandez is also having a brilliant season on hardcourt, winning the WTA 500 title in Washington. Valentova is likely to trouble Fernandez for her first WTA title, but the latter's experience might make a difference in the Japan Women's Open 2025 final.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -150 -2.5 (-109) Under 21.5 (-109) Tereza Valentova +120 +2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from bet365 and oddchecker)

Leylah Fernandez vs Tereza Valentova betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Fernandez to win.

Tip 2: Valentova to win a set.

Tip 3: The match is likely to go over 25 games.

