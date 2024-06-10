's-Hertogenbosch 2024: : Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Libema Open

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (4) Elise Mertens

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Tournament: Libema Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Category: WTA250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €965,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN & TVA | India - Tennis Channel

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens preview

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open

Naomi Osaka will lock horns with fourth seed Elise Mertens in arguably the most anticipated first-round encounter at the 2024 Libema Open on Tuesday, June 11.

Osaka returned to the tour at the start of the year after a fifteen-month hiatus owing to her mental health and maternity. She's displayed glimpses of her old self but has lacked consistency and the final punch.

Osaka is currently 13-10 this season with her best result coming in Qatar, where she reached the quarterfinals. She's also reached the fourth round in the Italian Open and the third round in Indian Wells and Miami. She is coming off a three-set epic against Iga Swiatek in the second round of the French Open. Up a break in the final set, Osaka failed to wrap it up on both, her serve and on the return.

Mertens, on the contrary, started the year with a bang, reaching the finals at the Hobart International and picking up the doubles crown at the Australian Open alongside Hsieh Su-wei. She's reached the quarterfinals in Linz and Charleston, and the fourth round in Indian Wells. She currently holds a 16-13 match record.

Mertens is coming off a third-round showing at the French Open. She beat Maria Lourdes Carle and Petra Martic before going down to fourth seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Naomi Osaka currently leads Elise Mertens 3-2 in their head-to-head. Mertens, however, won their previous encounter 7-5, 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this year.

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -200 -1.5 (+125) Over 22.5 (-105) Elise Mertens +155 +1.5 (-175) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2024 French Open

A gripping encounter is on the cards for fans as Naomi Osaka and Elise Mertens prepare to go head-to-head in a blockbuster first-round clash at the 2024 Libema Open. While neither player has had the perfect start to the season, Osaka has shown glimpses of the old despite being marred by inconsistency. Mertens, meanwhile, has excelled on the doubles circuit but has failed to translate that momentum into her singles game.

Mertens' guile came to the fore during their last encounter, but it could likely be a different outcome this time, with Osaka only getting better with every match she plays. Her last match against Swiatek in the French Open proved once again why she is a serious force to be reckoned with.

Osaka heads into this encounter the favorite despite Mertens being the higher ranked. She could very likely outplay Mertens from the baseline and grab more free points on the serve. The Belgian on the contrary will have to be at her best on serve and create early inroads on the return if she is to have a chance of winning.

Pick: Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

