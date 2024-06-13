“Listen, I don’t want to play her anymore, I’m good" - When Naomi Osaka ended Bianca Andreescu's incredible 17-match win streak in 2-hour epic

Naomi Osaka once joked about not wanting to play against Bianca Andreescu anymore. The former World No. 1 made these comments after their tight clash at the 2019 China Open.

Osaka met Andreescu in the quarterfinals in Beijing, having defeated Jessica Pegula, Andrea Petkovic, and Alison Riske-Amritraj. Meanwhile, the Canadian overcame the likes of Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Elise Mertens, and Jennifer Brady.

Osaka fought back from a set down to defeat Andreescu in a captivating first meeting between two of the sport's finest talents back in the day. The Japanese moved to the semifinals with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory in over two hours, ending the then-US Open champion's incredible 17-match winning streak. She then defeated Caroline Wozniacki and Ashleigh Barty to lift the trophy.

The then-21-year-old Osaka addressed the press after her victory over Andreescu. When asked if she was excited about the prospect of their rivalry growing in the future, she jokingly said that she didn't want to play her anymore.

"Listen, I don't want to play her anymore (laughter). I'm good, one-and-done," Naomi Osaka said.

Osaka added:

"But yeah, I mean, we're both going to be on the tour for a bit. I think it's kind of bound to happen again. I feel like it's interesting. We're both in a way kind of different from each other."

The four-time Grand Slam champion also said she liked seeing younger talents such as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff blooming on the WTA Tour, as it motivated her to improve herself.

"For me, I like seeing the younger players. I really love seeing Coco, Iga, her do well. It gives me a lot of motivation, makes me think like they're younger than me so I should be able to do the things they're accomplishing," Naomi Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka: "Bianca Andreescu is incredibly smart...very frustrating"

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2019 China Open

During the same press conference, Naomi Osaka heaped praise on her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, describing her as "incredibly smart" and adept at changing tactics. The Japanese expressed feeling "frustrated" because it was challenging to keep up with the Canadian's adaptability on the court.

"I've watched her play on TV, but it's so different from actually playing against her," Osaka said. "I know that she is incredibly smart. She knows when the rally isn't working out for her, when to change it up and make it difficult for the other person. So just to experience that in person was very frustrating."

The former World No. 1 added:

"But also I think, I don't know, for me, my game plan going in was to just of course be the more aggressive player. I can't be the defensive one. Just trust myself, trust my serve, be aggressively consistent until I have the shot."

