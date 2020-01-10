Looking back at Novak Djokovic's 7 Australian Open titles

Djokovic hoists aloft a record 7th Australian Open title in 2019

The Australian Open became the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to open its doors to professionals when it did so in 1969. Except for a brief period between 1977 and 1985 when the tournament was staged after the US Open, every other edition of the Australian Open has marked the opening of the Grand Slam season.

It is the only Grand Slam tournament which has been held twice in a year (1977) during the Open Era, and also the only one not to be held for an entire season. The 1986 Australian Open, scheduled as the 4th Major of the season, was instead held as the first of the 1987 season.

Like the US Open, the Australian Open has also been held on multiple surfaces. The tournament transitioned to hardcourt in 1988 after being held on grass for over eight decades.

A total of 26 different players, out of 54 to have won a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, have lifted the men's singles title at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic (7) and Roger Federer (6) lead a group of 13 players to have triumphed multiple times at the tournament.

On that note, let us have a flashback of all-time title leader Djokovic's record 7 Australian Open titles.

Djokovic (right) wins his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open

Four months after being thwarted in his maiden Grand Slam final by Roger Federer at the 2007 US Open, Djokovic dethroned the two-time defending champion in the 2008 Australian Open semifinals to book a final clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

In a match between two men looking for their first Major title, it was the Frenchman who made the stronger start by taking the opening set. But far from being ruffled, Djokovic asserted his ascendancy by taking a two sets to one lead and edging out Tsonga in a fourth set tiebreak to become the first Serbian player and the 50th overall to lift a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

Following an early exchange of serves, the match settled down into a baseline slugfest. Djokovic lost his serve for the second time in the set to drop the opener, but Tsonga failed to ride his momentum as the Serb restored parity. He then surged to within a set of his maiden Major title with an authoritative third set.

At 5-6 in the fourth, Tsonga ignored an open court at his mercy to squander his lone set point of the set. Djokovic overcame the momentary lapse to streak across the finish line.

