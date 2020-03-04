Lyon Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Alize Cornet, match preview and prediction

Camila Giorgi has made a promising start to the new season

Do not be fooled by Camila Giorgi's limited appearances in the main draws of big tournaments as the Italian powerhouse has already played a lot of tennis in the new season.

The 2020 Lyon Open might have been only the second tournament where Giorgi has managed a main draw win this year, but her performances in other qualifiers have been incredibly promising. With a win-loss record of 8-5, she is ahead of her opponent and local favourite, Alize Cornet.

Alize Cornet has lost her consistency in recent years

Meanwhile, Cornet has struggled for consistency through a large part of her career and even more so in recent times. She has not managed to string two good results together and a big win on the home turf will bode well for her.

The Frenchwoman's counter-punching skills will definitely come in handy against a feisty opponent like Giorgi, who does not hold back on her groundstrokes.

Camila Giorgi is not known to hold back on her groundstrokes

The two women have met six times, with Cornet winning the first two encounters and Giorgi coming away with the next four.

The home favourite will, therefore, not only be battling the piercing forehands and backhands coming from the other end, but also the criticism and scrutiny that comes with a four-match losing streak against the same opposition.

Giorgi put up impressive performances the last time she won in a main draw against solid opponents including Svetlana Kuznetsova and Angelique Kerber. If she can muster the same sort of form on Wednesday, she might just run away with this one.

Prediction: Giorgi to win in three sets

