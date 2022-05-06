Madrid Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 12

The 2022 Madrid Open is now in its closing stages. The women's singles and doubles champions are set to be crowned on Saturday, while the men will battle it out for a spot in the final.

Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula's rise to the top of the game has been a story of perseverance. Both have been very consistent over the past two years. Now, after a bunch of solid results, they're set to square off for the biggest title of their careers so far.

On the men's side, the first semifinal will feature a clash between two generations. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has achieved the status of a legend with his achievements. He will lock horns with the future of the sport in the form of teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals to get to this stage.

The other semifinal is yet to be locked in. Top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime are in the running for the remaining two semifinal spots.

With a day of tantalizing match-ups in store for fans, here's the schedule for Day 12 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 12 at Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: Gabriela Dabrowski/Guiliana Olmos vs Demi Schuurs/Desirae Krawczyk

Not before 4 pm local time: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 6:30 pm local time: Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula

Not before 9 pm local time: Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas or Andrey Rublev

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 2 pm local time: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs Hubert Hurkacz/John Isner

Followed by: Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah or Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot & Sports 18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match at the Manolo Santana Stadium will commence at 1:30 pm local time, while the first match at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will start at 2 pm local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Time (Manolo Santana Stadium) Time (Arantxa Sanchez Stadium) USA May 07, 2022 7:30 am EST 8:00 am EST Canada May 07, 2022 7:30 am EST 8:00 am EST UK May 07, 2022 12:30 pm BST 1:00 pm BST India May 07, 2022 5:00 pm IST 5:30 pm IST

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee