Match Details

Fixture: (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (19) Emma Navarro

Date: April 27

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Emma Navarro preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Emma Navarro will lock horns in an all-seeded third-round encounter at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Haddad Maia, the 11th seed at this year’s tournament, has had an underwhelming season so far and holds a 12-12 win-loss record. The Brazilian played her first claycourt tournament in Charleston, losing in the third round before arriving in Madrid. She opened her campaign here with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sara Errani.

Navarro made her first WTA 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells.

Navarro, meanwhile, finds herself in the midst of a breakthrough season. She lifted her first Tour-level title in Hobart before making her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells with wins over the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina.

Navarro has gone 2-1 on clay so far. The record might pale in comparison to her impressive 22-8 win-loss for the season, but being a former French Open junior finalist, she possesses the skills needed to do well on the surface.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Navarro leads Haddad Maia 1-0 in their current head-to-head, having beaten her in their only previous meeting at Charleston in 2021.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia +125 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (-110) Emma Navarro

-160 -1.5 (+140) Over 21.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Emma Navarro prediction

Haddad Maia had a negative win-loss record for the year coming into Madrid.

Both Haddad Maia and Navarro posted convincing wins in their opening-round encounters and will look to build on that result.

Haddad Maia, for one, is not the most natural on clay. Her low-bouncing shots and big serve are better suited for quicker conditions and she might find it slightly harder to hit winners against a dogged opponent.

Navarro, meanwhile, relies on her all-court skills and incredible footspeed to wear her opponents down and the red dirt rewards that sort of game style.

Her run in Charleston notwithstanding, the American will be confident coming into the encounter given the kind of year that she has had. Add her past win over Haddad Maia to the mix and she begins to look like the favorite in this match.

Prediction: Navarro to win in three sets