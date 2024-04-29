Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Date: April 30, 2024
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €7,877,020
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN5
Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open on Tuesday.
Swiatek defeated Wang Xiyu and Sorana Cirstea to reach the fourth round, where she took on home favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo, who broke the top seed's serve to begin the match, but it wasn't a sign of things to come.
Swiatek ramped up the intensity, as she didn't lose a game, handing Sorribes Tormo a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown. It marked her 10th career victory in Madrid so far.
Haddad Maia, meanwhile, knocked out Sara Errani and Emma Navarro to set up a fourth-round date with World No. 6 Maria Sakkari. The Brazilian was off to a fast start, racing to a 5-2 lead after a double break.
Haddad Maia had trouble serving out the set, as Sakkari went on a two-game run to interrupt her momentum. The former stepped up to close out the set once more, saving a couple of break points.
The second set played out similarly. Haddad Maia was ahead 5-2 but failed to wrap up the match on her first attempt. Sakkari put up a fight, but the Brazilian got the job done on her second attempt to secure a 6-4, 6-4 win and make the last-eight in Madrid for the first time.
Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head
Swiatek leads Haddad Maia 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at this year's United Cup in three sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction
Swiatek's form has only improved throughout the week. She lost five games against Wang, two against Cirstea and a solitary game against Sorribes Tormo.
Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has played well and hasn't dropped a set all week. She pipped Swiatek the first time they crossed paths at the 2022 Canadian Open. However, the Pole has won both their matches in straight sets since then, including one on clay, at the 2023 French Open.
Haddad Maia is a solid claycourt player, but her resume on the surface pales in comparison to Swiatek's. It takes a lot to upstage the Pole on her preferred surface. Unless the Brazilian gives her very best from the first point to the last, she might not outdo the World No. 1.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets