Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN5

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Swiatek at the 2024 Madrid Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Swiatek defeated Wang Xiyu and Sorana Cirstea to reach the fourth round, where she took on home favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo, who broke the top seed's serve to begin the match, but it wasn't a sign of things to come.

Swiatek ramped up the intensity, as she didn't lose a game, handing Sorribes Tormo a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown. It marked her 10th career victory in Madrid so far.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, knocked out Sara Errani and Emma Navarro to set up a fourth-round date with World No. 6 Maria Sakkari. The Brazilian was off to a fast start, racing to a 5-2 lead after a double break.

Haddad Maia had trouble serving out the set, as Sakkari went on a two-game run to interrupt her momentum. The former stepped up to close out the set once more, saving a couple of break points.

The second set played out similarly. Haddad Maia was ahead 5-2 but failed to wrap up the match on her first attempt. Sakkari put up a fight, but the Brazilian got the job done on her second attempt to secure a 6-4, 6-4 win and make the last-eight in Madrid for the first time.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Swiatek leads Haddad Maia 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at this year's United Cup in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Iga Swiatek -1600

+1.5 (-10000)

2 sets (-450)

Beatriz Haddad Maia

+825

-1.5 (+1250)

3 sets (+290)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Beatrtiz Haddad Maia at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Swiatek's form has only improved throughout the week. She lost five games against Wang, two against Cirstea and a solitary game against Sorribes Tormo.

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has played well and hasn't dropped a set all week. She pipped Swiatek the first time they crossed paths at the 2022 Canadian Open. However, the Pole has won both their matches in straight sets since then, including one on clay, at the 2023 French Open.

Haddad Maia is a solid claycourt player, but her resume on the surface pales in comparison to Swiatek's. It takes a lot to upstage the Pole on her preferred surface. Unless the Brazilian gives her very best from the first point to the last, she might not outdo the World No. 1.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets