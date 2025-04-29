Madrid Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alex de Minaur vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: April 30, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Alex de Minaur serves during his Madrid Open 3R match | Image Source: Getty

Sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur will face 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Wednesday (April 30).

Trending

Musetti had endured a slow start to his ATP Tour season this year after a calf injury forced his withdrawals from the Argentina Open and the Rio Open in February. The Italian then struggled to get back to form during the Sunshine Double the following month, exiting in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters, respectively.

The 23-year-old eventually found rhythm at this month's Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached his maiden 1000-level final before losing in three sets to World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 11 has carried his rich vein of form into the Madrid Open this fortnight. Having received a first-round bye, he has defeated quality opponents like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Caja Magica.

De Minaur, meanwhile, is also playing well in 2025, as evidenced by his 24-8 win/loss record thus far. The Aussie has fared well on clay, his weakest surface, making it to the semifinals in Monte Carlo and last eight in Barcelona earlier this month. Just like Musetti, the World No. 7 has also not dropped a set en route to the Round-of-16 in Madrid with wins over Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Sonego.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Musetti leads de Minaur by a slight margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Musetti defeated the Aussie 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month in what was the only claycourt encounter of their rivalry.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alex de Minaur -140 -1.5 (+160) Over 21.5 (-155) Lorenzo Musetti +110 +1.5 (-235) Under 21.5 (+!05)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti hits a forehand in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

De Minaur has become much more aggressive from the baseline in the last few years. The 26-year-old isn't afraid of taking risks by going for winners, with his cross-court forehand being a big weapon in his arsenal at the moment. That said, the sixth seed's movement is by far his defining trait, especially on clay.

Musetti has also been playing with increasing conviction in the last few months. The 23-year-old is capable of changing shot direction and depth on his single-handed backhand at a whim, which doesn't allow his opponents to target him from that wing.

The keys to winning for both players in this interesting match-up will be to dominate from their forehand wing. While Musetti has a high-margin, loopy forehand, he tends to leak uncharacteristic errors during cross-court rallies when put under pressure. In that regard, de Minaur might be able to overpower his younger opponent from the back of the court to reach the quarterfinals in Madrid.

Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.

