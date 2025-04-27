Madrid Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Francisco Cerundolo (20)

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will play Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Top seed Zverev had an easy victory over Roberto Batista Agut 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, but was then involved in an engaging struggle against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last round, eventually prevailing 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(0).

Zverev's 2025 was looking bleak until last week's BMW Open. The German lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, and could only reach the quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina. His straight-sets win over American Ben Shelton in the final in Munich suggested that he was finally getting his season back on track.

26-year-old Cerundolo is the World No. 21 and is seeded 20 in Madrid. He has won an ATP title on clay, taking the scalp of Casper Ruud en route to the final of Bastad in 2022. He's also performed well at Roland Garros, making it to the fourth round in 2023 and 2024. The Argentine beat Harold Mayot in round one and compatriot Francisco Comesana in the second round, without dropping a set.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo have played twice on the ATP Tour. Cerundolo leads the head-to-head 2-0. Both matches were played on clay. Cerundolo beat Zverev at this stage in Madrid last year, 6-3, 6-4; and the pair played in the quarterfinal in Buenos Aires in February, with Cerundolo winning again 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev TBC TBC TBC Francisco Cerundolo TBC TBC TBC

(All odds sourced from BetMGM will be added when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has won nine clay-court ATP titles. He reached last year's French Open final on the surface before Carlos Alcaraz outlasted him over five hotly contested sets.

Zverev won the Madrid Open in 2018 and 2021, and has said he rates the tournament among his favorites. With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner returning from his ban next month, Zverev is keen to close the points gap between them.

This is as tough a match as it could get for Zverev. Cerundolo had his own impressive run in Munich before Shelton beat him in the semifinal. Zverev's struggle to get past Davidovich Fokina may have shaken the confidence he gained from his Munich win.

This match is likely to go the full distance. Cerundolo can give the German plenty of problems, but Zverev should squeeze through in an extremely tight contest.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in three sets.

