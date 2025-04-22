Madrid Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks has had a poor start to the clay court season. She's been beaten in the first round of both tournaments on the surface this year - losing to Iva Jovic at the Copa Colsanitas and Camilla Rosatello at the Open de Rouen. Parks has struggled for wins after starting the year well at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Parks took the scalps of Amanda Anisimova and Katie Volynets before losing in the semifinal to Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 2-6. That tournament in January remains her best showing of 2025.

Victoria Kasintseva has had a better start to the year, although she's been playing at the lower WTA125 level. She's on a four-game winning streak, including reaching the final in Antalya, where she lost to Olga Danilovic, the number one seed.

Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva head-to-head

Alycia Parks and Victoria Kasintseva have played once on the WTA Tour. Parks won the match in December 2024, 7-6(4), 6-3, at the Open in Arte Angers Loire, on a hard court.

Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +163 -3.5 (+300) Over 21.5 (-114) Victoria Kasintseva -205 +3.5 (-455) Under 21.5 (-112)

All odds supplied by BetMGM

Alycia Parks vs Victoria Kasintseva prediction

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

24-year-old Alicia Parks is ranked at No. 53 and has dropped a few places after recent performances, despite her progress at the ASB Classic. Her form makes this match more difficult to call. She has a WTA title to her name and is the more experienced player, having achieved a top 40 ranking in 2023.

Kasintseva made it to the quarterfinals in Oeiras last week, but lost to Volynets 2-6, 1-6. The Andorran is ranked at No. 128, significantly below Parks, but is in much better form. The 19-year-old is a former Australian Open junior champion and World No. 1, and is a four-time winner on the ITF tour. Her potential is undeniable, and if she plays her best tennis, she can upset her American opponent.

Pick: Kasintseva to win in three sets.

