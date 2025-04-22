Madrid Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova preview

World No. 35 Krueger hits a backhand at the Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

USA's Ashlyn Krueger will face Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Tuesday (April 22).

Ad

Trending

Krueger has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour thus far. The American reached the final of the Abu Dhabi Open against all odds in February, where she lost to a resurgent Belinda Bencic in three sets. Although the 20-year-old slowed down in the following weeks on hardcourts, she hit form again on the green clay of Charleston with a Round-of-16 run.

Potapova, meanwhile, has dropped three of her last six matches since securing her third career title at the Transylvania Open in February. The 24-year-old withdrew ahead of her second-round match in Stuttgart last week due to a wrist injury. It remains to be seen whether the World No. 39 is fit for the Madrid Open, where she reached the third round two years ago.

Ad

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Krueger and Potapova have never met on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashlyn Krueger -102 -1.5 (+200) Over 21.5 (-120) Anastasia Potapova -125 +1.5 (-300) Under 21.5 (-118)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova hits a backhand in Stuttgart | Image Source: Getty

Krueger has an aggressive style of play that has helped her achieve good results on hardcourt - her favorite surface. Although World No. 35 is relatively inexperienced on clay, the high-altitude claycourts at Caja Magica will suit her flat groundstrokes well. That said, she will have to up her rally tolerance to stay in baseline exchanges with a player of her opponent's pedigree.

Ad

Potapova also possesses an attacking game, which relies on her fast racket-head speed and timing. The three-time WTA singles titlist's backhand is her strongest weapon, as it allows her to switch shot direction at a whim. The first-round match between the two players might turn out to be a cracker, provided the Russian's wrist has healed.

The keys for both players in this encounter will be to hit consistent, high-margin groundstrokes and construct points tactically. While Potapova is much more adept at the above strategy, she might not be in a good enough rhythm ahead of her Madrid campaign.

Pick: Krueger to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More