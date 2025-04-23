Madrid Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone preview

Shelton celebrates a point in the BMW Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Twelfth seed Ben Shelton will take on Mariano Navone in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Shelton is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. He's made a solid start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in the Munich Open and a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to eventual champion Jack Draper in straight sets.

The American put up a remarkable performance in Munich last week. He outfoxed Luciano Darderi and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the final but couldn't tip the scales in his favor against Alexander Zverev. The top-seeded German outclassed him in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

Navone celebrates a point in the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Mariano Navone has made an honest start to the season by chalking up 10 wins from 22 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Argentina Open. He also reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Ad

The Argentine entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Munich. He started his campaign with an excellent win against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Navone humbled the Frenchman in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Navone 2-0. He defeated the Argentine most recently in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Mariano Navone

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone prediction

Shelton plays a drop volley in the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Shelton is slowly starting to find his A-game on the clay courts of Europe. The American was close to lifting his first title in Munich, but Zverev stood in his way in the final. He has all the ingredients to become a top player on clay and the physicality to compete at a high level.

Ad

Navone, meanwhile, has diligently put in the hard work this year. The Argentine is close to registering a strong result but still needs to raise his level on tour. He is known for his creative shot-making skills and ability to exploit his opponent's weaknesses.

Both players will be eager to continue their run in Madrid. Shelton will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. The youngster should be able to settle in quickly and continue his rich vein of form this week in Madrid.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More