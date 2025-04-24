Madrid Open 2025: Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Bernarda Pera (Source: Getty)

Bernarda Pera plays Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Madrid Open. Qualifier Pera has impressively won two qualifying matches and a first-round match without losing a set. She defeated Jana Fett 6-4, 6-3 to set up this second-round match with Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia joins the tournament after a torrid start to 2025. The 28-year-old won through to the third round of the Australian Open in January. Since then, she has not won a match on tour. She was comfortably beaten in her last match on clay, when Emma Navarro dumped her out of Stuttgart 6-3, 6-0.

Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Bernarda Pera and Beatriz Haddad Maia have played twice on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head stands at 1-1. Their last meeting was back in 2019 in the first round of the Australian Open, which Maia won in straight sets.

Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia +128 -2.5 (+185) Over 21.5 (-112) Bernarda Pera -159 +2.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-114)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Bernarda Pera vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

Beatriz Haddad Maia was a French Open semifinalist in 2023, but her recent form on any surface has been dire. Despite that, she's still just inside the world's top 20, ranked at No. 19. Haddad Maia has won four singles WTA titles and was a quarterfinalist at the US Open last year.

30-year-old Bernarda Pera will be full of confidence after her three wins, despite early exits in Charleston and Rouen. Ranked No. 81 by the WTA, the Croatian-born has ranked as high as No. 27 and has two WTA singles titles under her belt. Those titles were both on the clay of Budapest and Hamburg in 2022.

Haddad Maia is the higher-ranked player and has a better resume, although Pera has significant experience on clay. Current form may well be the decisive factor in the match, and Pera's progress through qualifying, coupled with Haddad Maia's poor year so far, suggests that Pera could well pull off an upset.

Pick: Bernada Pera in three sets.

